60-year-old Church Elder Dies in a Lodging in Kericho

Police are investigating an incident whereby a 60-year-old man died under unclear circumstances in one of the lodgings at Kapsoit Trading Centre in Kericho County on Wednesday night.

The old man, a Church elder in one of the churches in the area died in one of the rooms marked ‘A’ at Simbi Bar and Lodge in Kapsoit Trading Centre, Belgut Sub-county, police said.

The cause of the death is yet to be revealed.

David Kiplangat Ronoh had booked the room accompanied by an unidentified young woman on Wednesday evening.

Belgut sub-County Police Commander Charles Kibati said the deceased had no visible injuries on his body

He said the incident was reported by the lady before fleeing from the scene.

Kabati said police officers recovered one used condom beside the body of the deceased.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Kericho County referral hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

Such cases are common in lodgings amid calls to address them.