Drama as 63 Eritreans are Arrested in Wajir Village for Being in Kenya Illegally

At least 63 Eritreans were Friday arrested by police in a village in Wajir County as they sought for means of transport to Nairobi.

The group was intercepted at Leheley in Wajir while heading to Nairobi.

The group of men and women was later Friday taken to court and remanded until December 8, 2023 when their case will be mentioned.

They were charged with being illegally in Kenya. Police plan to repatriate them back to Asmara amid calls to address the trend.

They told police they were headed for South Africa for greener pastures when they were intercepted.

They had crossed from Ethiopia and came through the main border before branching to Wajir avoid police dragnet in the area.

This is the latest such incident to happen.

Last Wednesday, ten Eritreans were Wednesday arrested on a major highway in Lodwar, Turkana.

The aliens, who included six minors, said they were headed for South Africa for greener pastures when they were found stranded in Merian Kawalase village.

Villagers alerted police the aliens were in the area before they were arrested.

Most of those caught are Ethiopians.

The group said they were running from problems in their country and headed to South Africa, seeking greener pastures.

Police said most of the aliens use the Moyale route as they head to South Africa and the Middle East, oblivious of the dangers ahead.

Tens of aliens are often arrested in various places in the country as they wait to be moved to their next destinations.

Police and immigration officials have deplored increased cases of Ethiopian aliens nabbed in the country while in transit.