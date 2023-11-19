72nd Edition Of Miss Universe Features All-Female Hosting Trio

The 72nd edition of Miss Universe made history with an all-female hosting team.

Taking place in El Salvador from November 18, 2023, and broadcast by The Roku Channel, the beauty pageant will be hosted by a trio of accomplished women: Olivia Culpo, Jeannie Mai, and Maria Menounos.

Who are the Miss Universe hosts?

Maria Menounos

Known for her roles on Access Hollywood, Extra, E! News, and hosting the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest in Greece, where she holds citizenship, Menounos is no stranger to the world of entertainment journalism. While this will be her first time hosting Miss Universe, Menounos has a previous connection to the competition, having won Miss Teen Massachusetts in 1995 at the age of 17.

Jeannie Mai

An Emmy-winning TV host, producer, and advocate, Jeannie Mai brings a wealth of experience to the hosting team. This marks her third time hosting Miss Universe, with previous appearances in 2011 and 2022. Mai has been associated with popular shows like “How Do I Look,” “The Real,” “Today,” “Extra TV,” and “Entertainment Tonight.”

Olivia Culpo

The winner of Miss Universe in 2012, Olivia Culpo is a familiar face to the competition. This will be her third time hosting the event, having previously presented the award in 2014 and 2022. In addition to her pageant success, Culpo holds titles such as Miss Rhode Island USA and Miss USA 2012. She is also an actress, with appearances in seven different movies since 2014. Currently engaged to San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, Culpo continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Netflix’s “The Crown” Final Season Debuts Amidst Criticism