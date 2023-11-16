Netflix’s “The Crown” Final Season Debuts Amidst Criticism

The highly anticipated final season of Netflix’s historical drama, “The Crown,” is set to premiere on Thursday, with the first four episodes offering a glimpse into the late 1990s, including the complex relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed.

However, the release of the final installment has been met with criticism, particularly regarding historical inaccuracies.

Royal historian Kelly Swaby expressed her concerns, stating, “As a historian, it sometimes makes me want to cry. Viewers often expect a certain degree of accuracy with the show because the production quality is so high, but we don’t always get that.”

Netflix has maintained that the series is a drama based on historical events, acknowledging the use of artistic license.

The new season, split into two parts, will release the first four episodes on Thursday, with the remaining six episodes following on December 14.

The season, once again crafted by Peter Morgan, creator of the series since its inception in 2016, kicks off with the aftermath of Princess Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles.

The portrayal of events leading up to Diana’s tragic death in 1997 and its aftermath is expected to be a central theme.

The narrative unfolds with Elizabeth Debicki reprising her role as Diana, and Dominic West as Prince Charles. The show delves into their first summer apart as a divorced couple, with their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Subsequent episodes depict the media frenzy surrounding Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed, culminating in the tragic car crash in Paris.

The series explores the immediate aftermath of the accident, capturing reactions from Queen Elizabeth II and Mohamed Al Fayed.

The producers have promised a sensitive treatment of Diana’s death, with Imelda Staunton returning as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The second half of the final season, set to be released in December, will cover significant events such as the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, Prince Charles and Camilla’s wedding, and the courtship of Prince William and Kate Middleton at the University of St Andrews.

While acknowledging the artistic liberties taken by the series, critics express concerns over the portrayal of sensitive events, emphasizing the real-life impact on individuals still affected by these historical moments. The casting of young actors, including Ed McVey and Luther Ford as Princes William and Harry, and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, adds a new dimension to the unfolding drama.