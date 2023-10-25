How to Pay for Netflix via M-Pesa: Stream Your Favorite Shows with Ease

Netflix, a popular streaming service, offers an extensive library of movies and TV series for your entertainment. If you’re in Kenya or other regions where M-Pesa is widely used, you can conveniently pay for your Netflix subscription through M-Pesa. In this guide, we’ll show how to pay Netflix via M-Pesa.

Setting Up Netflix for M-Pesa Payments

Before you can pay for Netflix using M-Pesa, make sure you have a Netflix account, and your M-Pesa mobile wallet is active. Here’s how to set up the payment:

Step 1: Log into Your Netflix Account

Visit the Netflix website (www.netflix.com) and log in to your Netflix account. If you don’t have an account, you can sign up for one.

Step 2: Choose Your Plan

Select the Netflix plan that suits your preferences and budget. Netflix offers various plans, including Basic, Standard, and Premium.

Step 3: Enter Your Payment Details

On the payment page, select “M-Pesa” as your payment method.

Step 4: Verify Your Mobile Number

Enter your M-Pesa mobile number to link it with your Netflix account. Netflix will send a verification code to your mobile number. Enter this code to verify your number.

Step 5: Confirm Your Plan

Review your chosen plan and the total amount. If everything looks correct, confirm your plan.

How to Pay for Netflix via M-Pesa

Once your Netflix account is set up for M-Pesa payments, you can pay your subscription as follows:

Step 1: Check Your Payment Date

Your M-Pesa account must have the required amount to cover your Netflix subscription on the scheduled payment date.

Step 2: Receive M-Pesa Payment Reminder

Netflix will send you a payment reminder before your subscription renewal date.

Step 3: Make the Payment

On the renewal date, you will receive a notification from M-Pesa and instructions on how to make your payment. Follow these instructions to complete the payment.

Step 4: Enjoy Your Netflix Subscription

Once your payment is processed, your Netflix subscription will be renewed, and you can continue enjoying Netflix content.

Final Tips

Ensure that you have sufficient funds in your M-Pesa account before the payment date to avoid interruptions in your Netflix subscription.

It’s a good idea to set up reminders or auto-payments to ensure your Netflix subscription is always active.

If you encounter any issues or need further assistance, you can contact Netflix customer support for help with your M-Pesa payments.

Now that you’ve set up Netflix for M-Pesa payments, you can enjoy seamless access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. Happy streaming!

