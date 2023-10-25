How to Pay for Netflix via M-Pesa: Stream Your Favorite Shows with Ease

Netflix, a popular streaming service, offers an extensive library of movies and TV series for your entertainment. If you’re in Kenya or other regions where M-Pesa is widely used, you can conveniently pay for your Netflix subscription through M-Pesa. In this guide, we’ll show how to pay Netflix via M-Pesa.
Setting Up Netflix for M-Pesa Payments
Before you can pay for Netflix using M-Pesa, make sure you have a Netflix account, and your M-Pesa mobile wallet is active. Here’s how to set up the payment:
Step 1: Log into Your Netflix Account
- Visit the Netflix website (www.netflix.com) and log in to your Netflix account. If you don’t have an account, you can sign up for one.
Step 2: Choose Your Plan
- Select the Netflix plan that suits your preferences and budget. Netflix offers various plans, including Basic, Standard, and Premium.
Step 3: Enter Your Payment Details
- On the payment page, select “M-Pesa” as your payment method.
Step 4: Verify Your Mobile Number
- Enter your M-Pesa mobile number to link it with your Netflix account. Netflix will send a verification code to your mobile number. Enter this code to verify your number.
Step 5: Confirm Your Plan
- Review your chosen plan and the total amount. If everything looks correct, confirm your plan.
How to Pay for Netflix via M-Pesa
Once your Netflix account is set up for M-Pesa payments, you can pay your subscription as follows:
Step 1: Check Your Payment Date
- Your M-Pesa account must have the required amount to cover your Netflix subscription on the scheduled payment date.
Step 2: Receive M-Pesa Payment Reminder
- Netflix will send you a payment reminder before your subscription renewal date.
Step 3: Make the Payment
- On the renewal date, you will receive a notification from M-Pesa and instructions on how to make your payment. Follow these instructions to complete the payment.
Step 4: Enjoy Your Netflix Subscription
- Once your payment is processed, your Netflix subscription will be renewed, and you can continue enjoying Netflix content.
Final Tips
- Ensure that you have sufficient funds in your M-Pesa account before the payment date to avoid interruptions in your Netflix subscription.
- It’s a good idea to set up reminders or auto-payments to ensure your Netflix subscription is always active.
- If you encounter any issues or need further assistance, you can contact Netflix customer support for help with your M-Pesa payments.
Now that you’ve set up Netflix for M-Pesa payments, you can enjoy seamless access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. Happy streaming!
Now that you've set up Netflix for M-Pesa payments, you can enjoy seamless access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. Happy streaming!