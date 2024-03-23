More Than 9,000 Bars Closed in Crackdown Amid Protests from Governors 

The government crackdown has shut down at least 9,500 unlicensed bars in the nationwide crackdown on illicit liquor and drugs.

This comes amid protests from some governors the operation is far fetched and affecting businesses.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said that 4,800 establishments selling alcohol and located near basic education institutions have also been closed and their licenses revoked.

The CS, who spoke on Friday in Matungulu, Machakos County, added that another 12 distilleries that were operating outside the law and manufacturing dangerous alcoholic drinks across the country were also shut down.

He said all licenses for manufacturers of second-generation alcoholic beverages remain suspended, with production banned until security and compliance checks are completed by the end of the month.

“The Alcoholic Drinks Control Act prohibits selling of alcohol whether licensed or not within 300 meters to a basic learning institution to save our children the menace of influence and exposure into alcohol and other substances at an early age,” said Kindiki.

“We are not going to allow those premises to resume that illegal activity the crackdown and enforcement measures program continues. I have said we have a 25-point plan to deal with this problem.”

He confirmed the shutdown of over 300 illegally operated chemists found to have been dispensing drug prescriptions illegally.

Kindiki said 290 agrovets were closed after it was discovered that some animal feeds were being used to make narcotics in the country.

Elsewhere, Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime directed bars and liquor businesses granted operating licenses by the devolved unit’s Liquor and Licensing Committee to remain open despite the national government revoking their permits.

In protest, Mwadime argued that the committee observed all legal and required protocols when issuing the licenses, further highlighting that closure of the establishment goes against the provisions of the Taita Taveta County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Act 2016.

“It has come to my attention that the Taita Taveta County security team has closed down legal businesses of law-abiding citizens and withdrawn their licenses contrary to the Act which states that the Sub-County Committee shall after considering the application, indicate in writing whether it objects to the grant of the licence applied for,” said Mwadime.

“Where the Sub-County Committee has no objection to the application it shall grant a licence to the applicant upon payment of the prescribed fees. Every license and every renewal, transfer, withdrawal, or cancelation thereof shall be sufficiently authenticated by the sub-county committee. The Sub-County committee may revoke a icense n accordance with the Act.”

Mwadime said the national government has no legal mandate to withdraw any licenses issued by the committee.

“The Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (2010), clearly stipulates that it is the function of the County Government to issue liquor licenses. Any licenses that were issued by the committee after meeting the criteria stipulated in the Act shall not be withdrawn and their businesses must not be closed,” he said.

“Therefore, I direct all businesses Inspected, approved, and issued with valid liquor licenses to continue operating within the stipulated time frame.”