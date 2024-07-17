A Legacy of Justice: The Life and Career of Justice Daniel Ogembo Ogola

Early Life and Education

Justice Daniel Ogembo Ogola was born and raised in Kenya. He pursued higher education at the University of Nairobi, where he earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree. He continued his studies at the same institution, obtaining a Master of Arts (LLM) degree in International Studies. Additionally, he completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law and was admitted to the Roll of Advocates in 1993.

Legal Career

Justice Ogembo began his legal career in 1993, practising law for over a decade. In 2004, he transitioned to the judicial service, taking on the role of a Magistrate. His dedication and skill in the legal field were recognized, leading to his appointment as a Judge of the High Court in 2016.

Judicial Service

During his tenure as a High Court Judge, Justice Ogembo served in various courts, including the Eldoret, Milimani, and Siaya High Courts. He was known for his ability to listen intently, reflect quietly, and provide concise, clear interjections that brought clarity to courtroom proceedings. His judicial career was marked by significant rulings and a commitment to upholding justice.

Passing and Tributes

Justice Ogembo passed away on July 17, 2024, at his home in Siaya. His driver discovered his body after he did not respond to calls or texts, prompting concern and a subsequent entry into his residence. Justice Ogembo had complained of feeling unwell the previous day. His body was moved to the mortuary for a postmortem examination.

The judiciary, already mourning the recent losses of Justice David Majanja and Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti, expressed deep sorrow at his passing. Chief Justice Martha Koome and Siaya County Governor James Orengo led tributes, highlighting his contributions to the judiciary and his ability to bring clarity in the courtroom.

Personal Life and Legacy

Justice Ogembo’s commitment to the legal profession and his service to the judiciary has left a lasting impact. His career, marked by dedication and integrity, continues to inspire those within the legal community. He is remembered for his clarity of thought, judicial acumen, and his ability to bring resolution to complex legal matters.

Justice Daniel Ogembo Ogola’s legacy is one of service, justice, and dedication to the rule of law. His contributions to the Kenyan judiciary will be remembered and honoured for years to come