Aaron Wiggins Siblings: Meet Joshua, Shekinah, Zacchaeus and Imanai

Aaron Daniel Wiggins is an American professional basketball player for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA.

He played college basketball at the University of Maryland, earning accolades such as Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year in 2020 and All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021.

Drafted 55th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Wiggins has averaged 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over his career.

Known for his shooting ability, he recorded a career-high 24 points against the New Orleans Pelicans in December 2021.

Siblings

Aaron comes from a large family, having four siblings, namely Joshua, Shekinah, Zacchaeus, and Imanai.

Growing up in Greensboro, North Carolina, he was raised by his parents, Tim and Serena Wiggins.

Aaron has often expressed gratitude for the support he received from his family throughout his basketball journey, which has been pivotal in his development as both a person and an athlete.

College career

Wiggins joined the University of Maryland in 2017 as a highly regarded recruit.

He was a consensus four-star prospect, known for his athleticism, versatility, and scoring ability.

During his freshman year, Wiggins played in 32 games, averaging 4.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

While he showed flashes of potential, he primarily contributed off the bench as he adjusted to the collegiate game.

In his sophomore season (2018-2019), Wiggins made significant strides, increasing his scoring average to 10.4 points per game while also contributing 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

His improved performance helped Maryland reach the NCAA Tournament, where they were eliminated in the first round.

Wiggins’ junior year (2020-2021) was a breakout season for him.

He became a key player for the Terrapins, showcasing his scoring ability and defensive prowess.

He averaged 14.5 points per game, along with 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

His contributions earned him recognition as the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year in 2020 and an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021.

Wiggins’ skill set included effective shooting from beyond the arc and solid perimeter defense, making him a valuable asset for Maryland.

NBA career

Following his successful college career, Wiggins declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 55th overall pick.

His selection came as part of a broader strategy by the Thunder to build a young and dynamic roster.

Wiggins signed a two-way contract with Oklahoma City, allowing him to split time between the Thunder and their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

During the 2021 NBA Summer League, Wiggins made an immediate impact by averaging 11.2 points per game over several contests.

His performance showcased his scoring ability and readiness to contribute at the NBA level.

On December 26, 2021, he had a standout game against the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring a career-high 24 points.

As Wiggins continued to develop throughout his rookie season, he demonstrated versatility as both a shooting guard and small forward.

He averaged 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game over his first two seasons in the league, showing steady improvement in various aspects of his game.

In February 2022, following strong performances, Wiggins’ two-way contract was converted into a standard NBA deal, solidifying his place on the Thunder’s roster.

Accolades

Wiggins has received several accolades throughout his basketball career, particularly during his time at the University of Maryland.

He was named the 2020 Big Ten Conference Sixth Man of the Year, recognizing his impactful contributions off the bench.

The following year, he earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors, reflecting his growth and performance as a key player for the Terrapins.

In addition to these awards, Wiggins holds several records in the Maryland basketball program.

He ranks first in NCAA Tournament career three-point field goal percentage at .591 and in NCAA Tournament series three-point percentage at .643 (2021).

He is tied for first in NCAA Tournament single-game field goals made (11) and three-point field goals made (5) during a single game on March 22, 2021.

Furthermore, he is second in NCAA Tournament series three-point field goals made (9) and fourth in career three-point field goals made (13).