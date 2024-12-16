Acting Nyamira Speaker, Driver Injured in Accident in Ikonge Area

The acting Speaker of Nyamira County Assembly, Thaddeus Nyabaro, was injured in an accident involving his car and a bus on Sunday night along Kisii–Nyamira road.

Police said the accident involved the acting speaker’s personal car and a Nyamira Express Bus at Nyakong’o near Ikonge Centre.

The two vehicles collided head-on at around 11:00 pm leading to slight injuries on the Nyabaro and a driver.

Nyabaro, who is the representative of Ekerenyo ward, was rushed to the hospital together with his personal driver for specialised treatment, police said.

Officials said the speaker and his driver were in stable condition and were recuperating from the injuries sustained after the collision.

No injuries were reported on the side of the bus.

The bus was headed to Nairobi before the accident occurred at the scene.

Authorities have since launched investigations into the accident to determine the cause and take necessary action.

Road accidents are on the rise in the country amid campaigns to address the menace.

Officials say more than 4,000 people have died in separate accidents in the country. Thousands others are nursing injuries after the accidents.

A total of 21,620 accidents were reported between January and November 2024 as compared to 20,191 of 2023 of the same period.

The National Transport and Safety Authority says the leading causes of fatal crashes included hit-and-runs, tyre bursts, and vehicles and motorcycles losing control.

Also overtaking improperly and failing to keep the proper lane resulting in head-on collisions are mentioned as causes.

A major campaign is ongoing to address the menace, which has left many families suffering.

The campaign involves police and other multi-agencies. Drivers are also encouraged to be cautious on the roads.