Activist Boniface Mwangi Released with no Charges

Activist Boniface Mwangi has been released after being held for several hours at the Kamukunji Police Station.

Mwangi was arrested on Sunday morning from his home in Machakos, where he was with his two sons. He was later located at Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi, where he was detained.

Vocal Africa CEO Hussein Khalid confirmed Mwangi’s release, sharing a video showing the activist with his family and several lawyers, including Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

No charges were filed against Mwangi.

“I can confirm firm that Boniface Mwangi has been freed with no charges. Wife, children and friends were there during his release,” Khalid said.

Mwangi’s arrest occurred ahead of his planned protests at the Standard Chartered marathon on Sunday. His wife, Njeri Mwangi, who tracked him to the police station, stated that officers accused him of inciting the public.

“They are holding him over claims of incitement to violence. It is all about this marathon,” she said.

The marathon proceeded without disruption under heightened security, with major roads blocked for the event.

Police expressed concerns that Mwangi’s supporters might infiltrate the marathon and incite violence.