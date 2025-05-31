Activist Rose Njeri arrested for creating anti-Finance Bill website

A Kenyan software developer and activist Rose Njeri was arrested for developing an online tool known as Civic Email, designed to facilitate public objections to the Finance Bill 2025.

She was arrested in South B on Friday afternoon and taken to Pangani Police Station.

She was detained through Saturday and efforts to release her did not bear any fruits.

Police said they feared her campaign may incite and ignite protests ahead of the reading and passage of the Bill

Her detention ignited a storm of criticism online, with human rights activists demanding to know why she remains in custody without bail or formal charges.

Lawyer John Khaminwa Saturday said he spoke with the officer in charge at Pangani Police Station to request bail for Rose, but he said his hands are tied.

Efforts by lawyers to secure her release were met with silence.

Serious Crimes Unit officials trailed and arrested her.

Diana Gichengo, Executive Director of The Institute of Social Accountability (TISA), condemned the arrest and detention. “Anyone charged with a crime should be produced before court as soon as possible. Rose was brought to Pangani yesterday at 1p.m., so there has been ample time to process bail.”

“She is anemic and, to date, neither I nor senior counsel have been shown any formal charges,” she said.

Lawyers condemned the arrest as an intimidation tactic aimed at silencing Rose and other Kenyans who may oppose the Finance Bill 2025.

“This young woman made some comments on the Finance Bill that were not well received by those in authority. In my view, this is most unfortunate,” added Khaminwa.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK), through its President Faith Odhiambo, has also expressed frustration over the difficulties lawyers have faced in providing Rose with legal counsel.

“All efforts to secure her release on police bail have been frustrated by the officers in charge, who have yet to respond to counsel’s requests,” Ms. Odhiambo said in a statement.

Public pressure continues to mount online, with Kenyans calling for Rose’s immediate release. Many say her arrest undermines President William Ruto’s recent apology to the youth during the National Prayer Breakfast.

“This is happening just days after an apology was issued. It raises serious questions about the freedoms we are supposed to enjoy when even senior counsel are forced to work late into the night trying to secure justice,” Gichengo stated.

There has been little resistance from the public on this year’s Finance Bill as compared to last year’s.