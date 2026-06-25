Adam Silver is an American lawyer, businessman, and sports executive with an estimated net worth of $60 million. Best known as the commissioner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), Silver has overseen one of the most successful periods in the league’s history, helping expand its global reach, secure record-breaking media rights deals, and increase franchise values across the league.

Since taking over as NBA commissioner in 2014, Silver has become one of the most influential figures in professional sports. His leadership during major events such as the Donald Sterling controversy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NBA’s transition into the streaming era has cemented his reputation as one of the most respected sports executives in the world.

Adam Silver Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth April 25, 1962 Place of Birth Rye, New York

Adam Silver Salary and Contract

Adam Silver earns an annual salary of approximately $10 million as NBA commissioner.

He first received a major contract extension in 2018 that kept him in the position through the 2023-24 season. In 2024, Silver reportedly agreed to another long-term extension that is expected to keep him as commissioner through the end of the decade.

By the conclusion of his current deal, Silver is projected to have earned roughly $160 million in salary during his tenure as commissioner. This figure does not include potential bonuses or additional compensation tied to league growth, media rights agreements, expansion opportunities, and other executive incentives.

Early Life

Adam Silver was born on April 25, 1962, in Rye, New York.

His father, Edward Silver, was a prominent labor attorney, exposing Adam to the legal profession from an early age. He attended Rye High School before enrolling at Duke University, where he earned a degree in political science in 1984.

After graduation, Silver worked as a legislative aide for a U.S. congressman before attending University of Chicago Law School. He earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1988 and later clerked for a federal judge before practicing law at a prestigious New York firm.

Joining the NBA

Silver joined the NBA in 1992 during the leadership of legendary commissioner David Stern.

Over the following years, he held numerous executive positions within the league office, including:

Special assistant to the commissioner

Chief of staff

Senior vice president of NBA Entertainment

President and chief operating officer of NBA Entertainment

His responsibilities covered television production, media strategy, marketing, and digital content development as the league expanded its global footprint.

Silver also served as executive producer on several basketball-related film projects, including Michael Jordan to the Max and Year of the Yao.

Rise to Deputy Commissioner

In 2006, Silver was promoted to deputy commissioner and chief operating officer of the NBA.

As the league’s second-highest-ranking executive, he played a major role in collective bargaining negotiations, international growth initiatives, television partnerships, and league operations.

His work helped position the NBA for expansion into global markets, particularly in Asia, Europe, and Africa.

When David Stern announced his retirement in 2012, NBA owners unanimously approved Silver as his successor.

Becoming NBA Commissioner

Adam Silver officially became NBA commissioner on February 1, 2014.

Just months into his tenure, he faced one of the biggest crises in league history when recordings surfaced of then-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling making racist remarks.

Silver responded by:

Banning Sterling from the NBA for life

Imposing a $2.5 million fine

Encouraging the sale of the Clippers franchise

The decisive action earned widespread praise and established Silver’s reputation as a strong and modern leader.

The team was eventually sold to Steve Ballmer for $2 billion, setting a record for an NBA franchise sale at the time.

Transforming the NBA

Under Silver’s leadership, the NBA has experienced remarkable growth.

Key initiatives during his tenure include:

Expansion of global basketball programs

Growth of digital streaming partnerships

Support for legalized sports betting partnerships

Creation of the NBA Play-In Tournament

Introduction of the NBA Cup (formerly the In-Season Tournament)

Increased investment in analytics and technology

Silver has consistently pushed the league to embrace innovation while maintaining its competitive balance and international appeal.

Media Rights Success

One of Silver’s biggest achievements has been negotiating major media rights agreements.

The NBA’s television and streaming partnerships have generated billions of dollars in revenue and significantly increased league profitability.

The league’s latest long-term agreements with major media companies, including streaming platforms, reflect Silver’s focus on adapting to changing viewing habits and expanding the NBA’s audience worldwide.

These deals have contributed to soaring franchise values and dramatically higher player salaries.

NBA Franchise Values Under Adam Silver

When Silver became commissioner, only a handful of NBA teams were valued at over $1 billion.

Today, many franchises are worth several billion dollars, including:

Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers

New York Knicks

Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Clippers

The dramatic rise in valuations has made NBA ownership one of the most valuable investments in professional sports.

Leading the NBA Through COVID-19

Silver’s leadership was further tested during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, after player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, Silver suspended the NBA season.

The league later resumed play inside a controlled environment at Walt Disney World Resort, creating the famous NBA “bubble.”

The bubble successfully completed the season without major outbreaks and became a model for other sports leagues around the world.

Personal Life

Adam Silver married interior designer Maggie Grise in 2015.

The couple has two daughters and generally keeps their family life private.

Outside basketball, Silver serves on the board of trustees at Duke University and has been active with several charitable and educational organizations.

Real Estate

Silver has owned luxury real estate in New York City for many years.

In 2025, he sold his apartment in the famous The Beresford for approximately $8.5 million.

Located on Central Park West, The Beresford is one of Manhattan’s most prestigious residential buildings and has housed numerous celebrities, executives, and public figures.

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