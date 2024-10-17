Adani Case Adjourned as Group Disrupts Hearing

Justice Bahati Mwamuye of the High Court was compelled to halt virtual proceedings in a case contesting the takeover of JKIA by India’s Adani Group.

The disruption occurred when a large group of participants joined the session, chanting slogans like “Adani must go.”

The judge was set to provide direction in a lawsuit filed by journalist Tony Gachoka and the Mt. Kenya Jurists, opposing the acquisition of JKIA by the Adani Group. However, the hearing became unmanageable as the majority of attendees interrupted with chants such as “JKIA is not for sale” and “Adani must go.”

Some participants further disrupted the session by appearing inappropriately dressed, wearing vests and eating during the proceedings.

“Due to some low-level disruptions, the court is unable to proceed with this matter on the virtual platform. Matter stood over to 22nd in open court,” said the Judge.

In the case presided over by Justice Mwamuye, journalist Tony Gachoka and the Mt. Kenya Jurists claim that the entire process surrounding the JKIA-Adani deal is riddled with illegalities.

Represented by advocate Ndegwa Njiru, they contend that the takeover, or proposed alienation, was never subjected to the required public participation, despite involving a vital national asset.

Meanwhile, in a related case filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), Justice Chigiti issued an order halting any actions or implementation of the privately initiated Adani proposal regarding JKIA until the court case is resolved.

Gachoka and the Jurists argue that leasing the strategically important and profitable Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to a private entity is irrational.

They argued that the deal violates fundamental principles of good governance, including accountability, transparency, and the responsible use of public funds.