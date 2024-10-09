Adin Ross, a popular live streamer, has an estimated net worth of $16 million. He rose to fame for his engaging livestreams of video games like NBA 2K20 and Grand Theft Auto V. Originally making waves on Twitch, Ross shifted to the rival platform Kick in early 2023 after being banned from Twitch for alleged hate speech violations. His collaborations with fellow streamers, including Andrew Tate and Kai Cenat, and notable rappers like Lil Yachty, have further fueled his success.

Adin Ross Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth October 11, 2000 Place of Birth Boca Raton, Florida Nationality American Profession Live Streamer

Early Life

Adin Ross was born on October 11, 2000, in Boca Raton, Florida, into a Jewish family. He has one sibling, a sister named Naomi. After living briefly in New York City, his family moved to Three Rivers, California, where Ross attended Woodlake Union High School. From a young age, Ross was passionate about streaming, even skipping his high school prom to stream on Twitch. His childhood wasn’t without challenges—at the age of 12, Ross was stabbed by a mentally unstable relative while he slept, requiring nine stitches in his arm. Despite this trauma, he pursued his dreams with determination.

Rise to Fame as a Live Streamer

Ross gained widespread attention when he began streaming NBA 2K20, playing alongside Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James. Their collaborative streams quickly went viral, especially when LeBron James himself made a surprise appearance on one of the livestreams. Ross’s fame continued to rise when he launched the #make2kfunagain movement, expressing his dissatisfaction with NBA 2K21. This hashtag trended on Twitter, further elevating his profile.

He also expanded his content by hosting e-dating streams via Discord and began collaborating with well-known figures in the gaming and entertainment world. In early 2021, Ross moved in with fellow streamers from the Clout Gang 2.0, which included notable personalities like FaZe Banks, RiceGum, and Sommer Ray.

Transition to Kick

Although Ross enjoyed massive success on Twitch, his career was marred by multiple controversies. Starting in late 2022, he began producing more controversial content, abandoning his earlier “female-oriented” focus. This shift led to numerous bans from Twitch, often due to the use of homophobic slurs. After being banned for the eighth time in early 2023, Ross announced his move to Kick, which offered more lenient terms of service and better revenue-sharing options.

However, Ross’s move to Kick wasn’t without further controversy. He came under fire for live-streaming Super Bowl LVII, an act that potentially violated copyright laws under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

Adin Ross Twitch Earnings

In 2022, Ross accidentally revealed how much he was earning from his Twitch sponsorships at the time. According to leaked information, he was being paid 335 Ethereum per week, amounting to approximately $1 million per week at that time. At his peak on Twitch, Ross was making an estimated $4 million per month, solidifying his status as one of the platform’s top earners.

Collaborations and Influences

Ross has collaborated with many other prominent streamers and personalities, including Kai Cenat, Logan Paul, and IShowSpeed. One of his most notable partnerships has been with Andrew Tate, whom Ross considers a mentor. When Tate was arrested in Romania in 2022 for alleged human trafficking, Ross was among a select few reportedly authorized to visit him in detention, although his visit was ultimately denied by Romanian authorities.

In addition to collaborating with streamers, Ross has worked with several well-known rappers, including Lil Yachty, Lil Tjay, and Sheck Wes, further cementing his influence in both gaming and entertainment.

Charitable Contributions

Despite the controversies surrounding his content, Ross has also demonstrated a philanthropic side. In 2021, he donated 10% of his Twitch earnings to LGBTQ+ causes. The following year, he donated $10,000 to fellow streamer Tony Winchester, who had been diagnosed with brain cancer, showing support for his colleagues in the streaming community.

Personal Life

In his personal life, Ross is known to be in a relationship with fellow streamer Corinna Kopf, and the two made headlines in 2021 when they hosted a hot tub stream that quickly went viral.

Ross has also made significant real estate investments. In May 2022, he purchased a mansion in the Hollywood Hills for $5 million. However, frequent “swattings”—a dangerous prank where false emergency calls are made to his home—led him to list the property for sale in 2023. Initially priced at $5.5 million, he accepted an offer for the property in July 2023.

