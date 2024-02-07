Afcon 2023 Semi-Finals Heat Up: Nigeria Faces South Africa, Ivory Coast Takes on Unbeaten DR Congo

In the aftermath of the thrilling quarter-finals at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, anticipation is high for Wednesday’s semi-finals in Ivory Coast. Nigeria, three-time champions, clash with South Africa, eager to secure their second title, while hosts Ivory Coast aim to overcome unbeaten DR Congo for a chance at the title on home soil.

The Ivory Coast team, also known as the Elephants, has experienced a rollercoaster journey in the tournament. Despite scraping through the group stage, they’ve displayed remarkable resilience in knockout matches, with late equalizers against Senegal and Mali. Interim coach Emerse Fae acknowledges the team’s luck but emphasizes the potential contributions from substitutes.

Ivory Coast faces DR Congo, a team that reached the quarter-finals after drawing their first four games and boasts dead-ball prowess with three set-piece goals in the knockout stage. Despite the challenges, DR Congo remains unbeaten, and coach Sebastien Desabre believes they are gaining momentum.

In the other semi-final, Nigeria takes on South Africa in a repeat of the 2000 Nations Cup semi-final. Nigeria, playing in their record-extending 15th Afcon semi-final, has impressed with a solid defense, winning their past four games without conceding a goal. Coach Jose Peseiro emphasizes the defensive structure and praises the attacking prowess of players like Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon.

South Africa, led by coach Hugo Broos, has defied expectations, reaching the semi-finals for the first time in 24 years. Broos relies on the core of Mamelodi Sundowns players for their experience and teamwork. Despite achieving four consecutive clean sheets, Broos acknowledges concerns about fatigue, emphasizing the “heavy legs” observed in their last match against Cape Verde.