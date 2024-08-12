Airport Workers Threaten Strike Over JKIA-Adani Deal

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has announced plans to stage a seven-day strike to protest the planned leasing of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to a private operator.

The strike threat follows KAWU’s earlier call for the government to halt the leasing process involving Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

The union claims that the government has not adhered to legal requirements for public participation and stakeholder engagement in the leasing process.

KAWU, Secretary General Moss Ndiema outlined in a statement the union’s grievances, citing a lack of legal adherence to public participation and stakeholder engagement in the leasing process.

The union has repeatedly called for the government to halt the leasing negotiations, warning that it could have severe implications for the aviation industry and workers’ rights.

“Accordingly, and as per the members’ resolutions, we wish to inform, notify, and invite you to participate in the following activities that shall take place on Monday, 12th August 2024 between 8:00 am and 10:00 am,” Ndiema stated.

As part of the strike’s initial activities, all union members and JKIA employees have been instructed to assemble at the airport’s Stop Bus Point area at 8:00 am.

This includes employees finishing the night shift, who are expected to join the assembly before heading home, as well as those beginning the morning shift, who will join before starting their duties.

After gathering, the workers will march to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Head Office to present a formal strike notice to the management.

The union has emphasised that, following this demonstration, employees are expected to return to their respective duty stations, and normal airport operations are to resume at 10:00 am.

The strike represents a significant escalation in KAWU’s ongoing battle against the leasing plan, which the union argues could lead to job losses and reduced benefits for airport workers.

The outcome of the assembly and the subsequent actions by KAWU and the government will be closely watched as the dispute over JKIA’s future intensifies.

This indicates to a deepening crisis within Kenya’s aviation sector as workers fight to protect their jobs and oppose what they see as a questionable deal that threatens the country’s largest airport.