Airtel Africa Appoints Sunil Taldar As New CEO

Airtel Africa has announced the appointment of Sunil Taldar as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Taldar succeeds Olusegun Ounynsanya, a Nigerian who served in the position for an impressive 12-year tenure.

The decision to appoint Sunil Taldar was endorsed by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Airtel Africa, who expressed confidence in Taldar’s wealth of experience and strategic vision.

“The board is delighted to appoint Sunil Taldar as the Group’s next Chief Executive Officer. His industry experience, strategic vision, constant consumer focus, and proven record of delivery will enable him to lead the Group in the next stages of its development,” Mittal stated.

Ounynsanya, who officially retired on January 1, 2024, was acknowledged for his significant contributions during his tenure, including the successful launch of the company’s first Sustainability Strategy.

“It has been a privilege to spend over 12 years of my career at Airtel Africa, and I am proud of what we have delivered for customers across Africa. We continue to transform lives,” Ounynsanya said.

Airtel Africa PLC recognized Ounynsanya’s impact by appointing him as the Chairperson of the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation.

In this new role, he will leverage his visionary leadership to drive philanthropic initiatives aimed at advancing development and prosperity across Africa.

“Now it is the right time for me to handover to a new leader who can build on Airtel Africa’s strengths and deliver on the significant opportunities ahead,” Ounynsanya stated.

He also mentioned his renewed interest in contributing to the empowerment of Africans through digital and financial inclusion beyond the boundaries of for-profit organizations.

As part of the transition plan, Ounynsanya will serve as an advisor to the Chairman, the Airtel Africa Board, and the new CEO for 12 months.

Mittal extended his appreciation to Ounynsanya for accepting these new roles, emphasizing his confidence in Ounynsanya’s visionary leadership contributing to the success of the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation.

“I am pleased Segun has agreed, following his retirement, to assume the new ole as Chair of the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation, where he will bring his visionary leadership to this new philanthropic initiative to advance development and prosperity across Africa,” Mittal said.