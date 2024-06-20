Al Pacino, an iconic American actor of both stage and screen, has a net worth of $120 million. With a career spanning over five decades, Pacino is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time. He has won numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, two Tony Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Pacino gained prominence with his breakthrough role as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” (1972). His performance as the reluctant mobster earned him an Academy Award nomination. He reprised the role in the film’s celebrated sequels, further solidifying his status as a Hollywood legend. Pacino’s illustrious career features a multitude of critically acclaimed performances in films such as “Serpico” (1973), “Dog Day Afternoon” (1975), and “Scarface” (1983). He won his first and only Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as a blind lieutenant colonel in “Scent of a Woman” (1992).

In addition to his film work, Pacino has had a significant impact on the theater, winning Tony Awards for “Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?” (1969) and “The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel” (1977).

Al Pacino Net Worth $120 Million Date of Birth April 25, 1940 Place of Birth East Harlem, Manhattan Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Al Pacino was born Alfredo James Pacino on April 25, 1940, in East Harlem, Manhattan. His parents divorced when he was two, and he moved with his mother to the Bronx, where they lived with his grandparents, who were Italian immigrants from Corleone, Sicily. Pacino’s father, originally from San Fratello, Sicily, relocated to Covina, California, during Pacino’s childhood.

Pacino attended Herman Ridder Junior High School but dropped out of most classes except English. He later auditioned for and was accepted into the High School of Performing Arts. Following a dispute with his mother over his decision, Pacino moved out and supported himself with various odd jobs, including working as a janitor, messenger, and busboy.

Struggling Actor

During his early years, Pacino performed wherever he could, often facing unemployment and homelessness. He took part in basement plays in NYC’s theater underground and auditioned for various acting companies, mostly facing rejection. Eventually, he was accepted into HB Studio, where Charlie Laughton became his mentor and best friend.

After four years at HB Studio, Pacino was accepted into the Actors Studio, where he studied method acting under the renowned coach Lee Strasberg. Reflecting on this period, Pacino stated, “The Actors Studio meant so much to me in my life. Lee Strasberg hasn’t been given the credit he deserves … Next to Charlie, it sort of launched me.”

In 1967, Pacino worked for a season at a Boston playhouse, earning $125 per week for his role in “Awake and Sing!”. In 1968, he starred in Israel Horovitz’s play “The Indian Wants the Bronx,” which ran for 177 performances. Entertainment manager Martin Bergman saw the play and signed Pacino, securing a partnership that led to roles in “The Godfather,” “Serpico,” and “Dog Day Afternoon,” cementing Pacino’s status as one of the best actors in the world.

Success

Pacino made his film debut in 1969 with “Me, Natalie,” followed by “The Panic in Needle Park,” which caught the attention of Francis Ford Coppola. Coppola cast him as Michael Corleone in “The Godfather,” earning Pacino his first Oscar nomination. Pacino starred in classics like “Serpico,” “And Justice for All,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” and “The Godfather Part II” and III.

Though the 1980s were less productive for Pacino, his role as Tony Montana in “Scarface” became one of his most iconic. Other notable films in his career include “Dick Tracy,” “Scent of a Woman,” “The Devil’s Advocate,” “Any Given Sunday,” “Insomnia,” “Phil Spector,” “Paterno,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and “The Irishman.” Pacino won the 1993 Best Actor Academy Award for “Scent of a Woman” and has been nominated for eight Oscars, with one win.

Al Pacino Salary

Pacino earned $35,000 for his role in the first “Godfather” in 1972, equivalent to $215,000 today. For “The Godfather Part II,” his salary increased to $500,000 ($2.6 million today) plus 10% of the film’s gross after break-even, leading to tens of millions in bonus earnings. For “The Godfather Part III,” he accepted a flat $5 million after initially demanding $7 million plus a percentage of gross receipts.

Pacino earned $1.5 million for “Glengarry Glen Ross” (1992) and $6 million for “Carlito’s Way” (1993). By the mid-1990s, his per-movie earnings consistently exceeded $10 million. For example, he earned $11 million for “S1m0ne” (2002).

Pacino has a deal with HBO that guarantees him $10 million for any feature film he stars in for the network, producing films like “You Don’t Know Jack,” “Paterno,” and “Phil Spector.”

Al Pacino “The Irishman” Salary

Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci each earned $20 million for their roles in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 Netflix drama “The Irishman,” with their salaries taking up nearly half of the film’s total budget.

Personal Life

Pacino has never been married but has several children. His oldest daughter is from a relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant. He has twins, a boy and a girl, with actress Beverly D’Angelo. Pacino and D’Angelo dated from 1996 to 2003. He had a ten-year relationship with actress Lucila Polak from 2008 to 2018.

In May 2023, it was revealed that Pacino was expecting a child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah. The couple welcomed their child on June 15, 2023, but did not remain together. In November 2023, Pacino agreed to pay Noor $30,000 per month in child support, plus $15,000 per year in an education fund, and cover all medical expenses and insurance.

Real Estate

Pacino lives in Beverly Hills, California, and New York City. His Beverly Hills residence has been a rented mansion formerly owned by novelist Jackie Collins. Pacino has owned a large property in Palisades, New York, and has rented properties in New York City in recent years, preferring to rent rather than own.

