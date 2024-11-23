Al Shabaab Suspect Killed, Explosives And Guns Recovered In Confrontation In Fafi, Garissa County

A terror suspect was shot and killed and weapons found on him in a confrontation with police in Fafi, Garissa County.

A squad from Kenya’s Elite Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted a meticulously planned, intelligence-driven operation in the Najo area of Fafi, Garissa leading to the recovery of explosive devices on Friday November 22.

The operation led to a dramatic confrontation with al shabaab terrorists, officials said.

Following a fierce exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and a significant cache of weaponry including three AK-47 rifles and magazines, an RPG launcher, an RPG warhead, VHF radios, detonators and other materials intended for a heinous plot on Kenyan soil was recovered.

Police said the decisive action marks yet another victory in the squad’s unwavering mission to safeguard the nation.

The area is seen as breeding ground for terror groups which emanate from the neighboring Somalia through the porous border.

The security agencies have vowed to protect Kenyans and will always remain vigilant.

This is the latest such operation to be staged in the area amid fears the group is trying to establish a base for fresh attacks.

The operations have thwarted dozens of planned attacks in the area and inland.

The area is under the multi-agency security operation and is near the Kenya-Somalia border.

The multi-agency operation seeks to flush out the militants from the.

This has seen a significant reduction in such incidents.

The area has been facing an increase in terror related attacks.

This is among other things because of its proximity to Somalia border.

The border areas of Mandera, Wajir, Lamu and Garissa too have faced similar attacks which have affected development at large.

The government says they have acquired more resources to enhance operations in the border area against the terrorists.

The attacks have left many dead and displaced hence affecting development.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border where the terrorists cross at will for attacks before retreating to their areas of control.

Kenya has been staging operations to tame their activities.