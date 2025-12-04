Albert King Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the NBA Icon

Albert King, born on December 17, 1959, in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, emerged as one of the most celebrated high school basketball talents of his era before carving out a solid professional career in the NBA.

King grew up in a basketball-obsessed family in the Walt Whitman Houses public housing projects, where the sport became a unifying force amid the challenges of urban life.

His parents, Thomas and Thelma King, who had relocated from Harlem in 1960, emphasized discipline, education, and church attendance, fostering a structured environment that channeled the siblings’ energies into athletics.

From an early age, King displayed prodigious skill on Brooklyn’s street courts and local parks like Fort Greene Park, where informal games sharpened his instincts.

By high school at Fort Hamilton, he was already a national sensation, leading his team to an unbeaten record in the Public Schools Athletic League Brooklyn Division during his senior year and earning recognition as the top prep player in the country ahead of future legends like Magic Johnson and Gene Banks.

After a stellar college tenure at the University of Maryland, he transitioned to the pros, where he played nine NBA seasons across four teams, amassing 6,470 points in 534 games.

Post-retirement, King pursued entrepreneurship, opening several Wendy’s restaurants and hosting a Nets radio show called Nets Slammin’ Planet in the 1990s.

Siblings

Albert was the second-youngest of six children in a tight-knit family where basketball coursed through their veins like a family heirloom.

His older brothers, Thomas, Bernard, and Ronald, all pursued the sport at collegiate levels, though injuries curtailed Thomas’s and Ronald’s potential.

Thomas played at West Virginia Wesleyan College, showcasing the family’s raw talent but struggling with setbacks that limited his impact.

Ronald followed suit at Miami Dade Junior College, where he too battled injuries that prevented a deeper run in organized hoops.

Bernard, the second-oldest and three years Albert’s senior, became the family’s supernova, rising to NBA stardom as a four-time All-Star, scoring champion, and Hall of Famer with the New York Knicks and other teams, his explosive scoring and resilience defining a Hall of Fame career marked by personal triumphs over adversity.

Rounding out the brothers was the youngest, Gerald, who idolized his elders and carved his own path by starring at Fort Hamilton High School before playing at Hofstra University, extending the King legacy into the next generation of New York basketball.

Career

King’s professional journey began with immense promise when the New Jersey Nets selected him 10th overall in the first round of the 1981 NBA Draft, fresh off a record-setting senior year at Maryland.

His Nets tenure from 1981 to 1987 marked his most productive stretch, where he evolved into a reliable scoring wing, peaking in the 1982-83 season with averages of 17.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 79 games.

Highlights included career-best performances like 39 points against the Knicks on March 26, 1986, and 11 assists in a win over Indiana the prior year, showcasing his all-around game honed on Brooklyn courts.

Injuries, including a nagging knee issue, occasionally sidelined him, but King’s athletic flair made him a fan favorite in New Jersey.

Seeking a fresh start, he joined the Philadelphia 76ers for the 1987-88 season, contributing off the bench to a team featuring Julius Erving and Moses Malone, though his role diminished amid roster depth.

The following year with the San Antonio Spurs in 1988-89, King’s scoring dipped to single digits as he adapted to a reserve role behind stars like David Robinson.

He briefly returned to the NBA with the Washington Bullets in 1989-90, appearing in limited action before venturing overseas.

In 1989, he suited up for Olimpia Milano in Italy’s top league, replacing Billy Martin and providing veteran scoring punch.

His international stint continued in 1990 with Hapoel Holon in Israel, where he wrapped up his playing days at age 30, transitioning from the hardwood to business ventures.

Accolades

At Fort Hamilton High School, King was hailed as the nation’s premier prospect in 1977, topping rankings over Magic Johnson and Gene Banks, and earning a spot on the inaugural McDonald’s All-American team while leading his squad to an undefeated PSAL Brooklyn Division championship.

His high school exploits, including 36 points and 25 rebounds in his debut game, cemented his status as one of Brooklyn’s all-time greats.

In college at Maryland, King blossomed into an ACC icon, earning consensus All-American second-team honors in 1980 after a junior season where he shattered the conference scoring record with 674 points, averaged 21.7 points and 6.7 rebounds, and powered the Terrapins to a 24-7 mark.

That year, he claimed ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, appeared twice on Sports Illustrated’s cover, and delivered iconic moments like a thunderous dunk over Duke’s Mike Gminski in a 101-82 rout of the top-ranked Blue Devils.

His No. 55 jersey now hangs honored in Maryland’s rafters.

Though NBA hardware eluded him, no All-Star nods or championships, King’s draft pedigree as a top-10 pick and career stats of 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game stand as testaments to his impact.