Horace Grant Siblings: Get to Know Harvey, Bernice and Herschel Grant

Horace Junior Grant Sr., born on July 4, 1965, in Augusta, Georgia, is a retired American professional basketball player widely recognized for his tenacious defense and championship pedigree in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He played primarily as a power forward and center, earning the nicknames “The General” and “The Enforcer” for his rugged style on the court.

Grant became a household name during his time with the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, contributing to one of the most dominant dynasties in NBA history.

Beyond basketball, he has served as a special advisor to Michael Reinsdorf, the president and chief operating officer of the Chicago Bulls, and he remains an influential figure in the sport as an NBA Ambassador, promoting the game globally.

Siblings

Horace’s identical twin brother, Harvey Grant, born on the same day in 1965, carved out his own path in professional basketball, enjoying an 11-season NBA career as a solid role player with teams like the Washington Bullets and Portland Trail Blazers, where he averaged around 8 points per game.

The twins attended Clemson University together initially, fostering a bond that extended into their pro careers, with Harvey later transferring to the University of Oklahoma.

Horace’s older sister, Bernice Grant, and younger brother, Herschel Grant, provided a supportive family foundation during their childhood, where the siblings often hunted for game to supplement family meals prepared by their mother, Grady Mae, a housekeeper, and father, Harvey Lee, a logger.

Career

Grant’s basketball journey began at Clemson University, where he arrived on a full scholarship in 1984 and quickly emerged as a dominant force, leading the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in scoring, rebounding, and field goal percentage during his senior year.

Drafted 10th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1987 NBA Draft, Grant entered a franchise on the cusp of greatness, initially learning under veteran Charles Oakley before stepping into the starting lineup as a key frontcourt enforcer.

From 1987 to 1994, he anchored the Bulls’ defense during their first three-peat championships in 1991, 1992, and 1993, providing rebounding grit and shot-blocking prowess that complemented Jordan’s scoring and Pippen’s versatility.

After leaving Chicago as a free agent, Grant signed with the Orlando Magic in 1994, forming a formidable duo with Shaquille O’Neal and Anfernee Hardaway, and guiding the team to the NBA Finals in 1995 while posting career highs of 15.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game in the 1993-94 season.

He spent five seasons in Orlando before a trade to the Seattle SuperSonics in 1999, where he played one year alongside Gary Payton.

In 2000, Grant joined the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal, reuniting with coach Phil Jackson to win his fourth title in 2001 and reaching two more Finals.

Retiring in 2004 after 1,165 regular-season games, Grant tallied 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game over his career.

Accolades

Grant’s career is marked by his unparalleled success in high-stakes environments, headlined by four NBA championships, three consecutive with the Chicago Bulls from 1991 to 1993 and one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2001.

His defensive excellence earned him spots on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team four straight years from 1993 to 1996, reflecting his shot-altering presence and rebounding tenacity.

In 1994, Grant represented the Eastern Conference in his lone NBA All-Star Game appearance, contributing four points and eight rebounds in a nod to his breakout season.

At Clemson, he etched his name in ACC lore as the conference’s Player of the Year in 1987, the first Tiger to claim the honor, while leading his team to the NCAA Tournament and earning Consensus Second-Team All-American status.

Additional recognitions include the league’s highest offensive rating in 1991-92 and induction into the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor in 2021, as well as Clemson’s Frank Howard Award and IPTAY Athlete-of-the-Year in 1987.