Alex Mwakideu Clarifies His Milele FM Departure Decision

Alex Mwakideu remains at Milele FM: Veteran radio presenter Alex Mwakideu has provided clarity regarding his recent decision to step away from Milele FM.

In a Facebook post, Mwakideu expressed that the initial announcement stemmed from a misunderstanding, which has since been resolved.

“Yooh, bado niko Milele FM. Kumbe munanipenda hivi… aaawwweeee… Thank you for all the phone calls and text messages, we had a small misunderstanding, which has been sorted. So we are now good to go! Itambe Milele!” Mwakideu affirmed through the social media platform.

Earlier, he had shared his departure from Milele FM, seemingly concluding a prosperous five-year chapter with the station. In the midst of mixed emotions, his announcement on Monday, August 14, left both fans and colleagues reflecting on his significant impact.

Acknowledging his listeners’ role in his journey, Mwakideu expressed gratitude by stating, “I say thank you to you listeners because without you there cannot be radio. You are the reason that we have a radio.”

With an impressive career spanning 23 years in the media industry, Mwakideu’s trajectory began in the year 2000 when he secured his inaugural position at Baraka FM in Mombasa.

Over the subsequent decade, he fine-tuned his craft and established himself as a prominent and influential voice within the radio landscape.

