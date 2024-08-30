Alex Smith Net Worth and Salary

Alex Smith, a retired American professional football player, has accumulated a net worth of $95 million. During his career in the NFL, Smith played for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Redskins. Known for his resilience, he led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game in 2011 and guided the Chiefs through four playoff runs from 2013 to 2017. Smith’s journey is remarkable not just for his athletic achievements but also for his incredible comeback after a life-threatening leg injury with Washington, leading the team to a division title. After 16 seasons, Smith announced his retirement in April 2021.

Alex Smith Net Worth $95 Million Date of Birth May 7, 1984 Place of Birth Bremerton, Washington Nationality American Profession Professional Football Player

Alex Smith Contracts and Salary

Throughout his career, Alex Smith earned a substantial income from both salary and endorsements. Between June 2017 and June 2018, he earned $41 million, making him one of the top 20 highest-paid athletes globally at that time. By September 2018, Smith had accumulated $106.5 million from his NFL salary alone, placing him among the top 25 highest-earning NFL players in history. Over his 16-season NFL career, Smith’s total earnings reached $210 million, ranking him as one of the top 10 highest-earning players in NFL history.

Early Life

Alex Smith was born on May 7, 1984, in Bremerton, Washington, and grew up in La Mesa, California. He attended Helix High School, where he was a standout football player, leading his team to a 25-1 record over his junior and senior years, which included two San Diego CIF section championships. Smith set a school record with six touchdowns in a single game and also served as the president of his senior class.

College Career at the University of Utah

Smith attended the University of Utah, where he excelled as the starting quarterback for the Utes. He led the team to an impressive 21-1 record, securing victories in the 2003 Liberty Bowl and the 2005 Fiesta Bowl. Smith graduated with a BA in Economics, further showcasing his dedication both on and off the field.

NFL Career

San Francisco 49ers: Smith was the first overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, selected by the San Francisco 49ers. His rookie season was marred by injuries, limiting him to just nine games. He improved in his second season, showing his potential with significant wins against teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. However, recurring injuries plagued his early career, including a severe right-shoulder injury in 2007 that kept him out for the entire 2008 season. Smith made a strong return in 2009 and continued to lead the 49ers until 2012, when a concussion caused him to lose his starting position to Colin Kaepernick.

Kansas City Chiefs: In 2013, Smith was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he quickly made an impact. He achieved his first perfect passer rating and earned his first Pro Bowl selection in his debut season. Smith’s performance peaked in 2017 with career highs of 4,042 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.

Washington Redskins: Smith joined the Washington Redskins in early 2018. Despite a promising start, he suffered a devastating leg injury in November 2018. The injury led to multiple surgeries and a life-threatening infection, which nearly resulted in amputation. Defying the odds, Smith made a comeback in 2020 and played a crucial role in leading Washington to a division title. His perseverance earned him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award before his release in early 2021.

Personal Life

Alex Smith has been actively involved in philanthropy. In 2007, he founded the Alex Smith Foundation and a scholarship program to help foster teens achieve higher education. Additionally, he launched a clothing line, Just Live, donating all proceeds to the Center for the Intrepid, a rehabilitation facility.

On the personal front, Smith married Elizabeth Barry, a former Oakland Raiders cheerleader, in 2009. The couple has three children, a daughter and two sons, and remains actively involved in charitable activities.

Alex Smith Net Worth

