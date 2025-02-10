Alexander Ovechkin Siblings: Meet Sergei and Mikhail

Alexander Ovechkin, nicknamed “The Great 8” and “Ovi,” is a celebrated Russian ice hockey player currently serving as the captain of the Washington Capitals in the NHL.

Widely considered one of the greatest to ever play the game, Ovechkin’s career began in 2001 with Dynamo Moscow before he was drafted first overall by the Capitals in 2004.

His NHL debut in the 2005-06 season was spectacular, earning him the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.

Throughout his NHL career, Ovechkin has shattered numerous records, including those for power play goals, away game goals, overtime goals, and goals scored against different goalies.

He stands as one of only three players in NHL history to reach the 800-goal milestone, alongside legends Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Alexander has two older brothers, Sergei and Mikhail.

Sadly, Sergei passed away at the age of 24 due to a blood clot following a car accident when Alexander was just 10 years old.

Sergei played a crucial role in Alexander’s early hockey development, introducing him to the sport and nurturing his love for it.

Ovechkin frequently honors his late brother by kissing his glove and pointing to the sky after scoring goals.

Ovechkin’s parents are Mikhail Ovechkin and Tatyana Ovechkina.

Tatyana was a highly accomplished basketball player, winning two Olympic gold medals and a world championship. Mikhail was a football player.

Career

Ovechkin’s NHL career has been nothing short of extraordinary, highlighted by numerous achievements and record-breaking performances.

In the 2007–08 season, he dominated the league, leading in goals (65), assists (47), and points (112), which earned him both the Art Ross Trophy and the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy.

That same season, he was instrumental in guiding the Capitals to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2003.

Ovechkin’s exceptional play also led to him receiving the Lester B. Pearson Award and the Hart Memorial Trophy, making him the first NHL player to ever win four major regular-season awards, including the Art Ross and Rocket Richard trophies.

The 2017–18 season saw Ovechkin break several NHL and Capitals’ records.

Also Read: Nathan MacKinnon Siblings: All About Sarah

He started the season on a high note, becoming the first player in a century to score back-to-back hat tricks in the opening games.

On October 21, he surpassed Jaromír Jágr for the most regular-season overtime goals. He also passed Peter Bondra as the team’s all-time leader in hat tricks on November 25.

A significant milestone came on March 12, 2018, when Ovechkin scored his 600th career goal, joining an elite group of only 20 players to reach that mark.

On April 1, 2018, Ovechkin marked his 1,000th NHL game, becoming the first player in Capitals history to achieve this feat.

He concluded the season by winning his seventh Rocket Richard trophy, leading the league with 49 goals.

The 2018 playoffs were a defining moment for Ovechkin, as he captained the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history.

His outstanding performance throughout the playoffs earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player.

Ovechkin continued to reach milestones, surpassing 5,000 shots on goal on December 6, 2018, becoming the fastest player in NHL history to reach that mark.

He also enjoyed a career-best 14-game point streak from November 16 to December 15.

More recently, on October 15, 2024, Ovechkin recorded his 700th career assist, and on January 16, 2025, he surpassed Jaromir Jagr for the most goalies scored on in NHL history, with 179 different goaltenders.

Accolades

Ovechkin has amassed a remarkable collection of accolades.

He has been awarded the Hart Memorial Trophy three times, recognizing him as the league’s most valuable player in 2008, 2009, and 2013.

Demonstrating his unparalleled goal-scoring ability, Ovechkin has won a record nine Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies, awarded to the league’s top goal scorer.

In 2008, he also captured the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading point scorer.

His exceptional debut season in 2006 earned him the Calder Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year.

A crowning achievement of Ovechkin’s career came in 2018 when he led the Washington Capitals to their first Stanley Cup championship, and he was honored with the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs.

His consistent excellence has been recognized with eight selections to the NHL First All-Star Team and four selections to the Second All-Star Team.

In 2017, Ovechkin was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players of all time, solidifying his place among hockey’s elite.

Notably, he is the first player in NHL history to win the Art Ross, Maurice Richard, Lester B. Pearson, and Hart Memorial trophies all in a single season (2007-08), a testament to his extraordinary talent and impact on the game.