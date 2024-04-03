Alexandra Daddario Net Worth, Career Journey, And Personal Life

Alexandra Daddario, the accomplished American actress, commands a net worth of $8 million. Rising to fame through her portrayal of Annabeth Chase in the “Percy Jackson” series, Daddario’s versatile career spans across film, television, and even music videos and video games.

Early Life

Born in March 16, 1986 in New York City, Alexandra Daddario’s early years were marked by a passion for acting. She kickstarted her career at the age of 16 with a recurring role on the daytime soap opera “All My Children.” This served as a launchpad for her subsequent television appearances on notable shows like “Law & Order” and “The Sopranos.”

Major Film Roles

Daddario’s breakthrough came with her portrayal of Annabeth Chase in the “Percy Jackson” films. Since then, she has graced the silver screen with roles in blockbuster hits like “San Andreas” alongside Dwayne Johnson, “Baywatch” alongside Zac Efron, and the psychological thriller “We Summon the Darkness.”

Alexandra Daddario Television Career

In addition to her film career, Daddario has made significant strides in television, with recurring roles in popular series such as “White Collar,” “Parenthood,” and “True Detective,” where she garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Lisa Tragnetti.

Alexandra Daddario Music Career

Beyond acting, Daddario has made appearances in music videos, notably Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive,” which amassed over one billion views on YouTube.

She has also lent her voice to video games such as “Battlefield Hardline” and “Marvel Avengers Academy.”

Personal Life

Daddario’s personal life has been the subject of media attention, with relationships with notable figures like Logan Lerman and Ari Melber. In 2022, she tied the knot with producer Andrew Form, with whom she embarked on real estate ventures, including a lavish home in LA’s Hancock Park neighborhood.

