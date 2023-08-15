Algeria Bans Barbie Film Weeks After Release, Citing Cultural Concerns

Algeria, a predominantly Muslim North African nation, has taken a significant step by banning the widely popular Barbie film just three weeks after its release.

The move comes as the culture ministry directed cinemas to immediately withdraw the Hollywood blockbuster from screening.

An official source, speaking to Reuters news agency, revealed that the decision to ban the movie was prompted by concerns that it promoted homosexuality and failed to align with Algeria’s religious and cultural values.

Cinemas in key cities like Algiers, Oran, and Constantine had initially drawn substantial audiences, as reported by the 24H Algérie news website.

The film has faced criticism across the Arab world due to its perceived divergence from social norms. Kuwait had recently banned the movie, citing the need to protect “public ethics.”

According to the privately owned news website, the official grounds for the ban were cited as “damaging morals.” Interestingly, since its release, the movie had been attracting sell-out audiences every day, further sparking discussions on its impact.

The Hollywood A-list cast, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, brings to life a coming-of-age story based on the popular children’s toy, Barbie.

The storyline revolves around Barbie’s journey to the real world, where she embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Notably, the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, shared her perspective in an interview with the New York Times around the time of the movie’s launch. She emphasized that the film aimed to be “funny” and expressed her hope that society would “let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men.”

While Algeria’s stance has been firm, other countries have embraced the film more openly. The UK and Spain, for instance, have witnessed public figures like British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and members of the Spanish royal family attending screenings of the movie.

Despite the bans and debates, the film has experienced significant commercial success, with a global box office gross exceeding $1 billion (£786 million).

