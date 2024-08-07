Allyson Felix Siblings: All About Wes Felix

Allyson Felix is a retired American track and field athlete, renowned as the most decorated female Olympian in history.

Competing primarily in the 100m, 200m and 400m, she won 11 Olympic medals, including 7 golds.

Felix is also the most decorated athlete in World Championships history with 20 medals.

Her career highlights include Olympic golds in the 4 × 100m and 4 × 400m relays and individual successes in the 200m and 400m events.

Felix retired after the 2022 season, leaving a legacy of excellence in athletics.

Siblings

Allyson has one older brother, Wes Felix, who is her only sibling.

Wes is a former sprinter and has served as Allyson’s agent since 2009.

He was also a competitive athlete, winning titles in the 200-meter event during his collegiate career at USC.

The siblings share a close bond, with Wes often providing support and inspiration throughout Allyson’s athletic journey.

Career

Felix began her journey in track and field at a young age, showcasing her talent at Los Angeles Baptist High School, where she set the national high school record in the 200 meters.

She continued to excel at the collegiate level while attending the University of Southern California (USC), winning multiple NCAA championships and establishing herself as a top sprinter.

Felix made her Olympic debut at just 18 years old during the 2004 Athens Olympics, where she won a silver medal in the 200 meters, marking the beginning of her rise to prominence on the world stage.

Throughout her career, Felix achieved remarkable success at the Olympics.

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, she won gold in the 4 × 100 meter relay and a silver in the 200 meters.

The 2012 London Olympics saw her capture her first individual Olympic gold in the 200 meters, along with another gold in the 4 × 100 meter relay.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Felix added gold in the 4 × 100 meter relay and a bronze in the 400 meters, demonstrating her versatility as an athlete.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she made history by becoming the first American woman to win a medal in five different Olympic Games, earning a bronze in the 400 meters at the age of 35.

Felix’s achievements extend beyond the Olympics; she has an impressive record at the World Championships, where she has won 20 medals—13 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze.

This includes her performances in both individual events and relays, solidifying her status as one of the greatest sprinters in history.

She holds numerous records, including being the only woman to win six Olympic gold medals in track and field, and her remarkable consistency has allowed her to compete at a high level across multiple Olympic cycles.

Records

Felix holds numerous records and accolades in her track and field career.

She is the most decorated female Olympian, with a total of 11 Olympic medals, including 7 golds.

At the World Championships, she has set a record with 20 medals, making her the most decorated athlete in the event’s history.

Felix’s personal bests include a time of 21.69 seconds in the 200 meters, achieved at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials, ranking her among the fastest female athletes ever.

Additionally, she recorded a 400 meters personal best of 49.26 seconds at the 2015 World Championships.

Notably, her leg in the 4 × 400 meters relay at the same championships featured a split of 47.72 seconds, the fastest ever by an American woman and the third-fastest by any female athlete.

Awards and accolades

Felix has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her illustrious career, establishing herself as one of the greatest athletes in track and field history.

She is the most decorated female Olympian, boasting a total of 11 Olympic medals, including 7 golds.

In addition to her Olympic success, Felix is the most decorated athlete in World Championships history, with an impressive tally of 20 medals.

Felix has been recognized multiple times for her outstanding performances.

She is a five-time recipient of the Jesse Owens/Jackie Joyner Kersee Award, given by USA Track & Field to the athlete of the year, winning this honor in 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, and 2015.

Her achievements at the 2012 London Olympics earned her the prestigious IAAF Female World Athlete of the Year award.

In 2022, she was honored with the Golden Plate Award of the American Academy of Achievement, further highlighting her impact on the sport.

Her record of 11 Olympic medals makes her the most successful American track and field athlete in Olympic history.

Felix became the first American woman to win three track and field gold medals at an Olympics since Florence Griffith Joyner achieved this feat at the 1988 Games in Seoul.

In 2016, she made history again by becoming the first female track and field athlete to earn six career Olympic gold medals.