Alupe University Announces Job Vacancies; Here Is How To Apply

Alupe University has announced several job opportunities for qualified individuals to join the institution on both permanent and contract terms.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the university, which was granted its charter in 2022, announced that it is seeking to hire staff in various departments, including ICT, Accounting, Administration, Library, Human Resources, Media, and Science.

Interested applicants are required to submit an application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional certificates, a national ID or valid passport, testimonials, and contact details including email addresses and phone numbers.

Applicants must also provide the names and contact information of three referees and request them to send confidential reports to recruitment@au.ac.ke or to the university address provided.

Applicants must submit five hard copies of their application documents either by post or hand delivery to the Administration Registry at the office of the Assistant Registrar (Human Resource and Administration).

Additionally, a soft copy in PDF format with the reference number of the position applied for should be emailed to recruitment@au.ac.ke. All applications must be received on or before June 13, 2025, by 5:00 p.m.

“Applicants with foreign earned qualifications should have their certificates certified by the Commission for University Education (CUE),” the notice reads.

For detailed job requirements and descriptions, applicants are advised to visit the university’s website: www.au.ac.ke.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The university has also warned that any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.