Aman Gupta Net Worth 2025

Aman Gupta, the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of boAt, has emerged as one of India’s most successful entrepreneurs. Widely recognized for his appearances as an investor on Shark Tank India, Gupta’s strategic business moves and investments have made him an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs across the country.

Aman Gupta Net Worth ₹720 crores (about $87 million) Date of Birth March 4, 1982 Place of Birth New Delhi Nationality Indian

The Rise of boAt

Founded in 2016, boAt disrupted the consumer electronics market in India with its innovative and stylish audio products, wearables, and accessories. Known for offering premium quality at affordable prices, the brand quickly gained traction among Indian consumers.

Under Aman Gupta’s leadership, boAt achieved remarkable success, becoming a household name in India. By 2024, the company had reached an impressive valuation of ₹10,500 crores (approximately $1.3 billion), solidifying its position as a leader in the electronics industry. This meteoric rise has been instrumental in boosting Gupta’s personal wealth and reputation as a dynamic business leader.

Aman Gupta Net Worth

As of 2025, Aman Gupta net worth stands at ₹720 crores (about $87 million). His wealth primarily stems from his stake in boAt and the strategic investments he has made in startups featured on Shark Tank India. Gupta’s financial success is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit, innovative thinking, and ability to seize opportunities in India’s rapidly growing startup ecosystem.

Investments on Shark Tank India

Aman Gupta has become a popular figure on Shark Tank India, known for his keen eye for promising startups and sectors. His investment portfolio spans industries such as technology, fashion, health, and sustainability. Gupta not only provides financial support but also offers mentorship, helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses.

This dual role as an investor and mentor has enhanced his reputation as a savvy and approachable business leader, further establishing his presence in the Indian startup landscape.

Lifestyle of Success

Aman Gupta’s lifestyle reflects his hard-earned success. He owns luxurious properties and a fleet of high-end cars, showcasing his penchant for elegance and sophistication. His social media accounts offer a glimpse into his personal life, highlighting his love for travel, fitness, and fashion.

Gupta’s lifestyle underscores the rewards of determination and hard work, resonating with his status as a self-made entrepreneur.