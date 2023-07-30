Manchester United Sets Sights On Rasmus Hojlund And Sofyan Amrabat In Summer Transfer Window

Manchester United is leaving no stones unturned in their quest to reinforce their attack, and Rasmus Hojlund has emerged as their primary target.

The Danish striker is highly sought-after, and the Red Devils are eager to secure his services as soon as possible.

However, the pursuit of Hojlund is just one part of their ambitious transfer plans, as they also have their eyes set on Sofyan Amrabat.

According to multiple reports in England, Manchester United is prepared to offer a substantial £30 million to Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat.

The Moroccan international is on Erik ten Hag’s agenda, and the English club is keen to strengthen their midfield after the signing of Mason Mount.

But the road to acquiring Amrabat’s talents is not without its challenges. Manchester United will have to make room in their squad by selling several players before they can finalize the deal.

Among the players reportedly on the chopping block are Harry Maguire, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial, and Scott McTominay.

While Manchester United is considered the favorites in securing Amrabat’s signature, they are not the only club interested in him.

Liverpool is closely monitoring the situation as they look for potential replacements for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

As the summer transfer window heats up, the race for top talents intensifies, and Manchester United is determined to bolster their squad with Hojlund and Amrabat as they aim for success in the upcoming season.

Fans and football enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating further developments in these transfer sagas as the window progresses.

