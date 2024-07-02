Ana de Armas Siblings: All About Javier and Mónica Caso de Armas

Ana de Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress who began her career in Cuba and later moved to Spain and then the United States to pursue acting.

She was born on April 30, 1988 in Havana, Cuba.

de Armas started acting at age 14, studying at the National Theatre School of Havana. She made her film debut in the 2006 Cuban drama, Una rosa de Francia.

At age 18, she moved to Madrid, Spain, where she starred in the popular TV drama El Internado.from 2007 to 2010.

In 2014, de Armas moved to Los Angeles and began learning English to land English-speaking roles. Her Hollywood debut was in the 2015 thriller Knock Knock

She rose to prominence with roles in films like Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination and the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Siblings

Ana has two siblings. Her older brother is Javier Caso de Armas.

Not much is publicly known about him, as Ana tends to keep her family life private.

Ana’s younger sister is Mónica Caso de Armas. Like Ana, Mónica is also an actress.

She has appeared in several Spanish TV shows and films, though she has not achieved the same level of international fame as her sister.

The de Armas siblings grew up together in Havana, Cuba before Ana moved to Spain and later the United States to pursue her acting career.

Despite the distance, Ana remains close with both Javier and Mónica.

Career

de Armas began acting at the young age of 14, studying at the National Theatre School of Havana in her native Cuba.

She made her film debut in 2006 in the Cuban drama, Una rosa de Francia.

At 18, de Armas moved to Madrid, Spain, where she landed her breakout role in the popular TV series, El Internado, which she starred in from 2007 to 2010.

In 2014, at the age of 26, she made the bold decision to move to Los Angeles to pursue English-speaking roles in Hollywood.

de Armas quickly learned English and landed her first American film role in the 2015 thriller, Knock Knock, alongside Keanu Reeves.

de Armas’ career began to take off in the late 2010s.

She appeared in the 2016 films War Dogs and Hands of Stone, but it was her role in the critically acclaimed 2017 sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049 that truly put her on the map.

de Armas performance alongside Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford showcased her talent and range.

de Armas’ career reached new heights in 2019 with her role in the murder mystery Knives Out.

Her performance as Marta Cabrera earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. This was just the beginning of the accolades to come.

In 2021, de Armas starred as Paloma in the James Bond film No Time to Die, further cementing her status as a rising star.

Her most acclaimed role to date came in 2022 when she portrayed Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix biopic Blonde.

de Armas haunting performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, making her the first Cuban actress to receive that honor.

Awards and accolades

de Armas has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career, most notably for her recent roles in Knives Out and Blonde.

She received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for Knives Out in 2020.

de Armas won a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress for Knives Out in 2021.

She received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for Blonde in 2023, becoming the first Cuban actress to be nominated in this category.

de Armas also received a BAFTA nomination for Best Leading Actress and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for Blonde in 2023.

Additionally, she received an AACTA International Award nomination for Best Lead Actress for Blonde in 2023.

de Armas was a winner of the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association Film Awards for Breakout Award and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Knives Out in 2020.

She also received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Blonde in 2023.

de Armas has been recognized for her talent and versatility, with nominations from prestigious awards shows like the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs and SAG Awards.

Her historic Oscar nomination for Blonde marks a significant achievement as the first Cuban actress to be shortlisted in the Best Actress category.