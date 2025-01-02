Andrei Iosivas Siblings: All About Alexandru Iosivas

Andrei Iosivas is a Romanian-Filipino-American professional football wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL.

Born on October 15, 1999, in Honolulu, Hawaii, he played college football at Princeton, where he became an FCS All-American and ranks sixth all-time in receiving yards for the school.

Selected by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he is noted for his athleticism and versatility, also excelling in track and field as a heptathlete.

Siblings

Andrei has a younger sibling named Alexandru Iosivas.

He is the son of Mihai and Evelyn Iosivas and has expressed a variety of interests, including songwriting and track and field.

College career

Iosivas joined the Princeton Tigers football team in 2018, bringing with him a strong foundation in athletics.

Before college, he was a multi-sport athlete in high school, excelling in both football and track and field.

His early years at Princeton saw him make an immediate impact as a freshman, contributing significantly to the team’s offensive efforts.

As he progressed through his college career, Iosivas continued to develop his skills, showcasing his speed and catching ability.

By the 2021 season, after the COVID-19 pandemic had canceled the 2020 season, Iosivas returned to the field and had a breakout year.

He recorded an impressive 66 receptions for 943 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the Ivy League in several receiving categories.

Over his entire college career, he amassed a total of 125 receptions for 1,909 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Iosivas earned numerous accolades during his time at Princeton, including All-Ivy League honors for his outstanding performance in his senior year.

His achievements also led to recognition as an FCS All-American, highlighting his status as one of the best players in the Football Championship Subdivision.

NFL career

In April 2023, Iosivas was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, making him the first Princeton wide receiver to be drafted into the NFL.

This milestone marked a significant moment in his career and showcased his transition from college football to the professional level.

During training camp and preseason with the Bengals, Iosivas impressed coaches with his athleticism, route-running skills, and ability to catch passes under pressure.

He participated actively in preseason games, demonstrating his potential as a reliable target for the team.

As a rookie, he aimed to contribute to a Bengals squad that features star receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Iosivas is known for his versatility on the field; he can play multiple receiver positions and adapt to different offensive schemes.

His background in track contributes to his speed and agility, making him a deep threat capable of stretching defenses.

Accolades

Iosivas’s journey from a promising athlete at Princeton to a professional wide receiver in the NFL exemplifies dedication, talent, and perseverance.

His remarkable college career, highlighted by impressive statistics and numerous accolades, laid a strong foundation for his transition to the professional level.

As a sixth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, Iosivas has the opportunity to showcase his skills among elite competition.

With his versatility, speed, and work ethic, he possesses the potential to make significant contributions to his team.

As he navigates his rookie season and beyond, fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how he develops and carves out his place in the league.

Iosivas’s story not only inspires aspiring athletes but also serves as a reminder of the possibilities that exist for those who commit themselves to their craft.