Andrew Cuomo, an American politician, has a net worth of $3 million. Cuomo is best known for serving as the 56th Governor of New York, a position he held from January 1, 2011, until his resignation in August 2021 amid a sexual harassment scandal. He is the son of the late Mario Cuomo, who was also a three-term Governor of New York, and the brother of CNN correspondent Chris Cuomo.

Andrew Cuomo Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth December 6, 1957 Place of Birth Queens, New York City Nationality American Profession Politician

Andrew Cuomo Wealth Details

In 2010, when Andrew Cuomo was New York’s Attorney General, he released a detailed report on his personal wealth. He earned $1 million per year in 2004 and 2005 as an advisor to real estate tycoon Andrew Farkas. His 2013 financial disclosure indicated a net worth between $1.75 million and $3 million. In 2015, Cuomo earned $650,000 in royalties from his memoir. In 2020, he received $5 million for a book about leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, with a $3 million advance and an expected additional $2 million over time.

Early Life

Andrew Mark Cuomo was born on December 6, 1957, in Queens, New York City. He is the son of Mario Cuomo, an attorney and former Governor of New York, and Matilda Cuomo. Both sets of his grandparents emigrated from Italy. Andrew’s brother Chris Cuomo is a CNN correspondent, and his sister Maria Cuomo Cole is a film producer married to fashion designer Kenneth Cole. Another sister, Margaret, is a doctor. Andrew graduated from St. Gerard Majella School in 1971 and Archbishop Molloy High School in 1975. He earned a B.A. from Fordham University in 1979 and a J.D. from Albany Law School in 1982.

Andrew Cuomo Career

Andrew Cuomo began his political career as campaign manager for his father’s 1982 gubernatorial campaign. After Mario Cuomo was elected, Andrew joined his staff as a policy advisor, earning a symbolic salary of $1 per year. Andrew served as an Assistant District Attorney in New York from 1984 to 1985 and briefly worked at the law firm Blutrich, Falcone & Miller. He founded the Housing Enterprise for the Less Privileged (HELP) in 1986 and ran it full-time starting in 1988. From 1990 to 1993, Cuomo chaired the New York City Homeless Commission.

Also Read: Amy Poehler Net Worth

In 1993, Cuomo joined the Clinton Administration as assistant secretary for Community Planning and Development in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, later serving as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 1997 to 2001. He was elected Attorney General of New York in 2006, serving until 2011 when he became Governor. During his tenure as Governor, Cuomo oversaw significant legislative achievements, including legalizing same-sex marriage, enacting strict gun control laws, and introducing the Excelsior Scholarship for free tuition at SUNY and CUNY universities for families making less than $125,000 annually.

Andrew Cuomo Books

Cuomo has authored several books, including “Crossroads: The Future of American Politics” (2003), “All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics and Life” (2014), and “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” (2020). The latter book earned him approximately $5 million, though Cuomo faced controversy for allegedly using government aides to assist with the book during work hours.

Personal Life

Andrew Cuomo was married to Kerry Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, from 1990 to 2005. They have three daughters: twins Cara Ethel and Mariah Matilda (born 1995), and Michaela Andrea (born 1997). Cuomo dated Food Network host Sandra Lee from 2005 until their separation in 2019. In March 2020, Cuomo gained public attention during a CNN interview with his brother Chris, discussing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Salary and Resignation

As Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo earned an annual salary of $200,000. He announced his resignation on August 10, 2021, following a report by the New York Attorney General that accused him of sexually harassing multiple women and under-reporting nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew Cuomo Net Worth

Andrew Cuomo net worth is $3 million.