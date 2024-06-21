Amy Poehler, an American actress, comedian, voice artist, producer, and writer, has an impressive net worth of $25 million. Poehler is best known for her roles in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” and “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), where she gained widespread recognition.

Amy Poehler Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth September 16, 1971 Place of Birth Newton, Massachusetts Nationality American Profession Actress, Comedian, Voice Artist, Producer, and Writer

Early Life

Amy Meredith Poehler was born on September 16, 1971, in Newton, Massachusetts, to school teachers Eileen and William Poehler. Growing up in Burlington, Massachusetts, Amy developed a passion for acting at an early age. At 10, she played Dorothy in her middle school’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.” During high school, she was active in the drama department, served on the Student Council, and played soccer and softball. After graduating in 1989, she attended Boston College, where she joined an improv comedy troupe and graduated in 1993.

Amy Poehler Career

Poehler’s passion for comedy led her to Chicago after college, where she enrolled in her first professional improv class at ImprovOlympic. There, she met Tina Fey, and together they joined Second City’s touring company. Poehler then became a member of the sketch comedy and improv group The Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB). In 1996, four UCB members, including Poehler, moved to New York City, performing at small venues and making appearances on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” In 1998, Comedy Central debuted UCB’s sketch comedy series, which ran for three seasons.

Poehler’s big break came when she joined SNL as a featured performer in the 2001-2002 season, thanks to Tina Fey’s efforts. She quickly rose to a full cast member and co-anchored Weekend Update with Fey starting in the 2004-2005 season. Poehler’s portrayal of various characters and her role in the viral “Sarah Palin and Hillary Clinton” sketch in 2008 solidified her popularity.

In 2009, Poehler left SNL and starred as Leslie Knope in “Parks and Recreation,” a role she held until the show ended in 2015. She also served as an executive producer for the Swedish-American sitcom “Welcome to Sweden,” alongside her brother, Greg Poehler. Poehler and Tina Fey hosted the Golden Globe Awards in 2013 and 2014.

Her film credits include “Mean Girls,” “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “Blades of Glory,” “Shrek the Third,” “Baby Mama,” and more. In 2014, she published her book “Yes, Please!”

In 2018, Poehler launched the crafting series “Making It” on NBC with co-host Nick Offerman. The show has been renewed for multiple seasons. Poehler made her film directorial debut with “Wine Country” in 2019 and is set to direct the film adaptation of “Moxie” for Netflix.

Personal Life

Amy Poehler married actor Will Arnett in 2003. The couple has two sons, Archie (born October 2008) and Abel (born August 2010). They announced their separation in 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2016. Poehler later dated comedian Nick Kroll from 2013 to 2015. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Poehler revealed that she and Arnett were isolating together with their sons.

Real Estate

Amy Poehler resides in a home in Beverly Hills with her sons, ensuring their privacy. In 2017, she bought out her ex-husband Will Arnett’s share of two condo units in New York City’s West Village for $6.49 million. These units, spanning 2,446 square feet and 1,693 square feet, were initially purchased by the couple in 2007 and 2010 for a combined total of $8 million.

