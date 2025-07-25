Andrew Howard Siblings: All About Kate and Matthew Howard

Andrew Howard is a Welsh actor, writer, and producer born on June 12, 1969, in Cardiff, Wales.

Currently residing in Los Angeles, he has built a robust career in theatre, television, and film, earning recognition for his versatile performances across genres.

Known for his ability to master various accents, Howard has often been mistaken for an English actor, but his roots are firmly in Wales.

His career spans decades, with notable roles in high-profile productions, and he has cultivated a reputation as a dedicated performer who brings intensity and authenticity to his work.

Beyond acting, Howard has also contributed as a screenwriter and maintains a low-key personal life, focusing on his craft and family.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Andrew has two siblings, namely Kate Howard and Matthew Howard.

However, information about Andrew’s family, particularly his siblings, including via career pursuits or personal lives, is limited.

Career

Howard’s career began in the late 1980s with theatre training at Cygnet Training Theatre in Exeter, where he performed in productions like A Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night, Beggar’s Opera, and Peer Gynt.

His stage work includes standout roles such as Alex DeLarge in A Clockwork Orange, Peer Gynt in Peer Gynt, and Orestes in Electra, performed at prestigious venues like The Royal National Theatre and The Donmar Warehouse in London.

Transitioning to screen, Howard gained attention for his role in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers and as Bad Frank Phillips in Hatfields & McCoys.

His film credits include Limitless, where he played Gennady, Revolver by Guy Ritchie, and The Lion in Winter alongside Patrick Stewart and Glenn Close.

He co-wrote and starred in the 2002 British crime drama Shooters and portrayed Thomas Luster in the 2009 thriller Luster.

In 2014, he appeared as Maxim in Taken 3, and since 2015, he has played Will Decody in Bates Motel.

His versatility extends to comedic roles, such as in The Hangover Part II, and more recent projects like Tenet (2020) and The Accountant 2.

Accolades

In 2001, Howard won the Best Actor Award at the Tokyo International Film Festival for his portrayal of Jon in Mr In-Between, a testament to his ability to deliver compelling performances.

In 2009, his role in Blood River earned him the Best Actor Award at the Honolulu Film Festival and the Jack Nance Breakthrough Performance Award at the New York Film Festival Downtown, highlighting his skill in intense, dramatic roles.