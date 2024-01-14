Angela Lansbury’s Net Worth

Renowned British-American actress and singer Angela Lansbury, whose career spanned over eight decades, left behind a lasting legacy with a net worth of $70 million at the time of her passing in October 2022. As the oldest living Academy Award nominee during her lifetime, Lansbury’s contributions to the entertainment industry were multifaceted, making her a cherished figure in Hollywood history.

Angela Lansbury Net Worth $70 Million Date of Birth October 16, 1925 Place of Birth Regent’s Park, London Nationality British-American Profession Actor, Singer, Television producer, Writer, Author, Voice Actor

Angela Lansbury Net Worth

At the time of her death, Angela Lansbury net worth stood at an impressive $70 million, reflecting a career that began during Hollywood’s “Golden Age” and continued until the 2020s. A testament to her enduring talent, Lansbury’s impact on film, television, and stage performances solidified her as a versatile and timeless actress.

Early Life

Born on October 16, 1925, in Regent’s Park, London, Angela Brigid Lansbury experienced early tragedy with the death of her father when she was nine. Turning to acting as a coping mechanism, Lansbury’s early exposure to the world of entertainment laid the foundation for her future career.

Relocating to the United States during World War II, Lansbury’s journey in acting commenced with her first professional job at seventeen. Despite earning a modest $28 per week supporting her family, Lansbury’s determination and talent propelled her into a prosperous career.

1950s Success

Angela Lansbury’s breakthrough came in the 1950s, marked by her role in “Gaslight,” where she earned critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Although her MGM contract during this period posed challenges, Lansbury’s resilience led to notable roles in films such as “The Long Hot Summer” and “The Reluctant Debutante.”

Also Read: Amy Adams Net Worth

The 1960s and 1970s saw Lansbury’s versatility shine, from her role in the musical “Mame” to her captivating performance in “The Manchurian Candidate,” earning her another Academy Award nomination. Lansbury’s presence continued to captivate audiences through the decades with iconic roles in “Murder, She Wrote” and notable film appearances.

Broadway Triumphs

A luminary on Broadway and the West End, Lansbury’s theatrical achievements included starring roles in “Mame,” the acclaimed 1973 revival of “Gypsy,” the award-winning 1979 revival of “The King and I,” and the original Broadway production of “Sweeney Todd.” Her return to Broadway in 2019 with “The Importance of Being Earnest” demonstrated her enduring passion for the stage.

Murder, She Wrote

In 1983, Angela Lansbury embraced the role of Jessica Fletcher in “Murder, She Wrote,” a series that became a television phenomenon, running for 264 episodes over 12 seasons. This detective drama solidified Lansbury’s status as a television icon.

Her voice work as Mrs. Potts in the 1991 Disney animated version of “Beauty and the Beast” added another layer to her illustrious career, creating an iconic character beloved by audiences.

Personal Life

Lansbury’s personal life was marked by two marriages—her first to actor Richard Cromwell and later to actor Peter Shaw, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Facing family challenges in the 1960s, including her children’s struggles with addiction, Lansbury took a proactive step by relocating the family to Ireland, ultimately aiding in their recovery.