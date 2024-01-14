Angela Simmons Net Worth: Building A Business Empire And Reality TV Stardom

Angela Simmons, the American businesswoman and reality TV personality, has carved her niche in the entertainment and entrepreneurial world with a commendable net worth of $7 million. Born on September 18, 1987, in Queens, New York, Angela is the daughter of hip-hop legend Rev Run, a founding member of the iconic rap group Run DMC.

Angela Simmons Net Worth $7 Million Date of Birth Sep 18, 1987 Place of Birth Queens, New York Nationality American Profession Shoe Designer, Magazine Editor

Early Life

Growing up in a family of six children, Angela Simmons is the offspring of Joseph Simmons and Valerie Vaughn. Raised amidst the hip-hop culture, her father’s prominence in Run DMC shaped her early years. Angela briefly attended the Fashion Institute of Technology but decided to drop out, driven by the passion to venture into the business world.

The Rise to Fame

Angela Simmons first gained widespread recognition through the MTV reality show “Run’s House” in 2005, where her family shared their lives with the world. Subsequently, she continued her reality TV journey with “Daddy’s Girls,” showcasing her and her sister Vanessa’s experiences. Angela’s media presence extended to her role as the former editor of Angela’s Rundown magazine, addressing teen-oriented topics.

Also Read: Amy Adams Net Worth

Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to co-own Pastry Footwear with her sister Vanessa Simmons, operating under the umbrella of Run Athletics. The footwear line, featuring collections like Cake, became a sensation, contributing significantly to Angela’s net worth. In 2007 alone, Pastry Footwear achieved remarkable sales, surpassing $15 million.

Philanthropy

Beyond the entertainment realm, Angela Simmons is the owner of the lifestyle brand Angela I Am. This venture serves as a platform to uplift and support aspiring artists entering the business world. Angela has also delved into television production, executive producing and starring in the reality TV show “Growing Up Hip Hop” in 2016. Her appearance on “The Real” further showcased her versatility.

Personal Life

Angela Simmons is not just a business mogul; she is also an advocate for causes close to her heart. As a vegetarian, she actively supports animal welfare and child education initiatives. Serving as a spokesperson for PETA, her clothing lines Foofi and Bella offer alternatives to fur products. Angela’s commitment extends to being an ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network.

In the realm of personal relationships, Angela’s dating history includes rapper Skillz and a relationship with Romeo Miller, her co-star on “Growing Up Hip Hop.” However, a significant chapter in her life involved her engagement to Sutton Tennyson, with whom she welcomed a son named Sutton Joseph in 2016. Despite the subsequent breakup in 2017, Angela and Tennyson remained friends until his tragic death in 2018.

Angela Simmons Net Worth

Angela Simmons net worth is $7 million.