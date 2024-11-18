Anglican Church Joins Catholic Bishops In Criticism Of Governance

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has expressed full support for recent criticisms by Catholic Bishops on governance and national issues, dismissing media reports suggesting otherwise.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit reaffirmed the church’s alignment with the Catholic Bishops’ statement, which highlighted critical concerns affecting Kenyans.

Though a statement on Monday, Ole Sapit emphasized the church’s role in advocating for truth and justice.

“The Anglican Church of Kenya takes great exception to reports suggesting we disagree with the Catholic Bishops for calling out the government on various issues,” he said, adding that the bishops’ remarks represent the voices of ordinary Kenyans.

The Catholic Bishops, led by their chairman Bishop Maurice Muhatia Mukamba, recently issued a statement raising alarm over several pressing issues.

These include delays in implementing the Social Health Authority (SHA), extrajudicial killings, abductions, over-taxation, and challenges with the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and university funding models.

They also criticized the government for failing to honor debts owed to faith-based organizations under the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), with arrears reportedly amounting to billions of shillings.

“The truth seems non-existent, and when it does, it is only what the government says,” read the Catholic Bishops’ statement. They urged Kenyans to demand transparency and accountability from their leaders, warning that unchecked lies and dishonesty were eroding public trust.

In Kilifi, a section of Anglican clergy appeared to challenge the Catholic Bishops, accusing them of disrespecting the government.

Bishop Reuben Katite criticized religious leaders for publicly condemning the administration instead of engaging in dialogue with President William Ruto.

However, Ole Sapit clarified that the ACK firmly supports addressing issues affecting the public.

Ole Sapit specifically called out the government for the hardships caused by the transition to the new SHA and university funding models. He also decried the rising cases of abductions, murders, and oppressive taxation policies, urging leaders to focus on the needs of citizens.

“Political leaders must come down to the ground to listen to the real issues affecting Kenyans,” he said.

In Nyanza, church leaders expressed concerns over political totalitarianism, criticizing the lack of accountability in governance.

They highlighted issues such as delays in appointing members to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), youth unemployment, and restrictions on missionary permits.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops also warned against escalating political divisions within the government, which they said have fueled mistrust and tensions. They urged leaders to prioritize national unity and integrity in their actions.

In response, President William Ruto pledged to address the issues raised by the church leaders.