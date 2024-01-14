Anna Shay Net Worth: A Philanthropic Heiress And Reality TV Star

Anna Shay, the late American heiress and reality television personality, left an indelible mark with a net worth of $600 million at the time of her passing in June 2023. Known for her role on the popular Netflix reality show “Bling Empire,” Anna Shay was not just a wealthy socialite but also a philanthropist with a commitment to various charitable causes.

Anna Shay Net Worth $600 Million Date of Birth January 30, 1961 Place of Birth Tokyo Nationality American Died June 1, 2023 (aged 62) Profession Socialite, Businesswoman, Television Personality

Anna Shay Wealth

Born in Tokyo, Japan, in 1960, Anna Shay was the daughter of Ai Oizumi and Edward Shay, the founder of Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE). Her family’s wealth, amassed through the success of PAE, positioned her as an heiress with a significant fortune. Edward Shay’s strategic moves, including selling and reacquiring shares of PAE, culminated in the company’s eventual acquisition by Lockheed Martin in 2006 for $1.2 billion.

Following Edward’s passing in 1995, Anna’s younger brother, Allen Shay, assumed the role of Chairman and CEO of PAE. The subsequent sales of PAE, first to Lindsay Goldberg in 2011 and later to Platinum Equity in 2016, further contributed to Anna Shay’s substantial net worth.

Early Life

Anna Shay’s childhood involved international travel and attendance at prestigious events, thanks to her family’s wealth. After moving to Los Angeles with her parents, she became a key figure in high-profile social circles, attending state dinners and experiencing a life of luxury.

Bling Empire Fame

Anna Shay rose to prominence in 2021 through her participation in the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire.”

Produced by Jeff Jenkins, known for his work on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the show centered on the lives of affluent Asian-Americans in Los Angeles. Anna Shay’s unfiltered personality, marked by wit and occasional colorful language, contributed to the show’s success.

Philanthropy

Beyond her television endeavors, Anna Shay was actively involved in philanthropy. She served on the board of the George Lopez Foundation, focusing on raising awareness about organ donation and kidney disease. Additionally, she contributed to the Shay Foundation, established by her late parents, which supported initiatives in music, education, and the performing arts.

Anna Shay’s philanthropic efforts extended to practical gestures, such as generously donating groceries to those in need. Her commitment to making a positive impact reflected a deeper sense of responsibility that transcended her affluent lifestyle.

Anna Shay Net Worth

