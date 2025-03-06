Anne Amadi, Charles Nyachae Among 37 Applicants For IEBC Chairperson Post

Former Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi and former East African Court of Justice judge Charles Nyachae are among the 37 candidates who have applied for the position of chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The selection panel overseeing the recruitment process announced that only 37 individuals expressed interest in the chairperson’s role, while 1,333 applied for the commission’s member positions.

In a statement, the panel revealed that out of 1,848 applications submitted for both positions, only 1,356 were deemed valid. Several applications were either duplicates or improperly submitted.

According to the panel, 211 applications were duplicates, 91 lacked proper references, 14 were unrelated submissions, and 176 were automatic email responses.

Panel chairperson Nelson Makanda disclosed that among the 37 candidates for the chairperson role, six were women and 31 were men. Homabay County had the highest number of applicants, with five, followed by Bungoma, Kisii, and Trans Nzoia, each with three.

For the IEBC member positions, 1,333 applications were received, comprising 1,078 men, 237 women, and 18 individuals who did not attach identification documents. Homabay County again recorded the highest number of applicants, with 63 people expressing interest in the position.

Makanda stated that the panel will now proceed with shortlisting before publishing the names and conducting interviews. He assured the public that the selection process is on track and will be completed within the 90-day timeline set by the IEBC Act.

“The panel reiterates its commitment to a fair and transparent selection process. The public and applicants can be assured of the highest standards of integrity, impartiality, and accountability in every aspect of our work,” he said.