Annie Potts, an American actress with a net worth of $8 million, gained critical acclaim for her role in the late 70s film “Corvette Summer,” earning a Golden Globe nomination. Her success continued with starring roles in the “Ghostbusters” franchise and as Mary Jo Shiveley on the popular 80s sitcom “Designing Women,” where she appeared in 166 episodes over seven seasons. Potts’ career spans various television series, including “Any Day Now,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “Ugly Betty,” “Boston Legal,” and “GCB.” Additionally, she is well-known for voicing Bo Peep in the “Toy Story” franchise and has been a main cast member on the CBS sitcom “Young Sheldon” since 2017.

Annie Potts Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth October 28, 1952 Place of Birth Nashville, Tennessee Nationality American Profession Actress

Early Life

Annie Potts was born on October 28, 1952, in Nashville, Tennessee. She is the third child of Dorothy and Powell Potts and was raised in Franklin, Kentucky, along with her two older sisters, Mary and Elizabeth. Potts attended Franklin-Simpson High School, graduating in 1970, and then pursued a bachelor’s degree in theater at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.

Annie Potts Career

Potts began her professional acting career in 1977 with a role in the television series “Busting Loose.” Her film debut came in 1978 with “Corvette Summer,” where her performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination. In 1980, she starred in the TV series “Goodtime Girls,” followed by a notable role in the film “Heartaches” in 1981, which won her a Genie Award for Best Performance by a Foreign Actress.

In 1984, Potts landed one of her most iconic roles as receptionist Janine Melnitz in “Ghostbusters,” a role she reprised in “Ghostbusters II” (1989) and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021). Her television breakthrough came in 1986 with the CBS sitcom “Designing Women,” where she played Mary Jo Shively until 1993.

Potts continued to build her career with roles in films such as “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” “Pass the Ammo,” “Who’s Harry Crumb?,” “Texasville,” and “Breaking the Rules.” She starred in the television series “Love & War” from 1993 to 1995, earning a Primetime Emmy nomination. She also appeared in “Dangerous Minds,” “Over the Top,” and the Lifetime drama “Any Day Now,” which garnered her two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Her voice acting career includes the beloved character Bo Peep in the “Toy Story” franchise. She voiced Bo Peep in the original 1995 film, its 1999 sequel “Toy Story 2,” and “Toy Story 4” in 2019.

From 2004 to 2005, Potts played Lieutenant Lucy Preston in “Joan of Arcadia” and had a recurring role on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” She guest-starred on various shows, including “Ugly Betty,” “Boston Legal,” and “Two and a Half Men.”

Potts has also lent her voice to audiobooks, winning the 2007 Audie Award for Solo Narration – Female for “Telegraph Days” by Larry McMurtry. She made her Broadway debut in 2009 in “God of Carnage” and appeared in the Broadway musical “Pippin” in 2014.

In 2012, she starred in “GCB” and later had a recurring role on “The Fosters” from 2013 to 2018. She appeared in “Chicago Med” from 2015 to 2016 and joined the main cast of “Young Sheldon” in 2017 as Connie Tucker.

Personal Life

Annie Potts has been married four times. Her first marriage to Steven Hartley in 1973 ended in divorce in 1978. She married Greg Antonacci the same year, divorcing two years later. Her third marriage to Scott Senechal produced one child before their divorce in 1989. Potts married James Hayman in 1990, and they have two children together.

Potts was involved in a severe automobile accident in the early 1970s, which resulted in multiple fractures and significant rehabilitation.

Annie Potts Height

Annie Potts is known for her petite stature, with her height listed as between 5 foot 2 and 5 foot 3.

Real Estate

In September 2014, Potts and her husband James Hayman listed their 7,000-square-foot home in Tarzana, California, for $6.5 million. In April 2019, they listed another property in Sherman Oaks for $1.84 million.

Annie Potts Net Worth

