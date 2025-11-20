Anonymous Digital Platforms Face Removal as MCK Moves to Curb Misinformation

Non-accredited and anonymous digital platforms are facing possible removal as the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) intensifies efforts to curb the spread of misinformation online.

In a statement on Thursday, MCK said it is “gravely concerned” about the sharp rise in manipulated content, misinformation and disinformation circulating on digital platforms. The council said such content violates journalistic ethics and the Code of Conduct for Media Practice, adding that it serves no public interest and is often aimed at damaging the reputation of public officers and other prominent individuals.

“The Council has observed numerous rogue online platforms and anonymous accounts that systematically disseminate unverified, fabricated and manipulative material,” the statement said. “These entities routinely deploy sensational fabricated headlines, doctored images, invented quotations, overtly partisan narratives and, in many instances, the blatant theft of logos and branding from legitimate media houses in flagrant breach of copyright.”

MCK warned that the growing trend threatens public trust, undermines credible journalism and distorts Kenya’s information environment.

The Council urged Kenyans to be cautious and to independently verify information shared by unaccredited or anonymous platforms that impersonate established media outlets.

“Given the jurisdictional limitations concerning non-accredited and anonymous digital entities, the Council has formally referred the matter to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for immediate investigation into the ownership and operation of offending platforms, and for the exercise of its statutory powers, including the removal of such pages where necessary,” MCK said.

The Council added that its Fact-Checking Desk will scale up efforts to debunk false information in real time and provide accurate, verified updates to counter harmful narratives spread by rogue platforms.