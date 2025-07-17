Another patient attacked, killed in ward at KNH

Another patient was Thursday killed in a ward at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi in a bizarre incident.

The patient was found dead in his bed with his throat slashed, police and hospital officials said.

The motive of the latest incident is yet to be known.

Witnesses said the victim was a physically disabled man.

The witness added the man had his throat slit.

The incident happened in ward seven on Thursday July 17.

Other patients told police and KNH officials an intruder went to the ward and killed the patient.

Kilimani police Commander Patricia Yegon and her DCI counterpart Hussein Mahat spent the better part of the afternoon Thursday at the scene as part of probe into the murder.

There was no immediate comment from the hospital.

An official said the matter is under probe and they will issue a statement later.

The police were reviewing CCTV footages at the hospital to determine the killer.

This is the second such incident to happen at the hospital this year after that of February 7, 2025.

Gilbert Kinyua Muthoni, 39, was last February found on a hospital bed with a slit throat.

Pathologists who conducted an autopsy on the body at the hospital mortuary said the slit was about three centimeters deep.

This caused the death.

Kinyua’s body also had blisters in the back indicating he had not moved from the same position for long.

Homicide detectives handling the matter say they are still investigating murder.

The detectives interrogated a patient who was sharing a ward with the late Kinyua as they collected swabs for DNA analysis.

He told them he could not recall anything that happened on that night.

The hospital said that all CCTV footage from Ward 7B has been availed to detectives, revealing that no CCTV cameras are installed in patient rooms for privacy reasons but they have been installed in all alleys.

It came nine years after a similar killing happened at the same facility.

Cosmas Mutunga Kenyatta, 42, who was found brutally murdered on his hospital bed in November 2015.

Mutunga was admitted to the hospital’s Ward 8C on November 8 and was found dead in the night with stab wounds and one of his eyes gouged out.

He was with an incapacitated and deaf cancer patient at the time he was killed. Three nurses were on duty on the night of the brutal murder.

The only witness to the murder was a 12-year-old patient who could neither hear, speak or write.

A postmortem report indicated that Mutunga was badly battered, his skull broken, eyes gouged out and one of his legs shattered in a sad episode that exposed security lapses at the region’s largest referral facility.

The father-of-four, was killed hours after his family visited him at the hospital and just days after they had donated blood to enable him undergo chemotherapy.

He was hit and stabbed 42 times in an act of violence.

Investigators found out that those who killed Cosmas Mutunga, a former procurement manager at Mada Hotels Limited, were a man and a woman.

No action was taken in both incidents.