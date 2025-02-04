Another Wundanyi prison escapee arrested in Mombasa

A fourth remand prisoners who escaped from Wundanyi Main Prison in Taita Taveta County by cutting through the roof of their cell was arrested on Monday in Mombasa.

The escapee, who was identified as Patrick Karisa was among the group that escaped at night of January 25, 2025 from the Wundanyi prison.

Karisa was arrested in Mombasa and was immediately transferred to the DCI headquarters in Wundanyi for processing before being handed over to Manyani Maximum Security Prison in Voi for further detention.

This increased to four, the number of remandees who have been rearrested after they escaped from the Wundanyi Main prison.

Earlier, three other escapees had been recaptured in the Godoma area of Mwatate Subcounty and were also transferred to Manyani Maximum Security Prison.

Officials want the public to report any information that could assist in their arrest of the remaining four.

Eight suspects had escaped from the facility but three of them were on Sunday rearrested at the Godoma area in the Mwatate subcounty hours later and remanded at the Manyani Maximum Security Prison in Voi, officials said.

Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Aranduh sent a team from Nairobi to the area to investigate the circumstances that led to the escape of eight remand prisoners on Saturday night.

The investigations are focusing on officers who were on duty.

Officials said efforts are being made to re-arrest them even as he appealed for help for the recapture.

The suspects are said to have staged the escape after cutting part of the roof of the prison cell.

Police and prison officials said the suspects cut the iron sheets of the roof and used the opening to escape unheard.

The escape was noticed hours later as the prison warders on duty conducted a routine check.

The suspects were in remand waiting for the hearing of their cases, which were in various stages, officials said.

The personnel from Nairobi and the area recorded statements from those who were on duty as part of efforts to establish circumstances surrounding the escape.

Police and prison officials staged an operation in the area on Monday.