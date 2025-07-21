Anthony LaPaglia Siblings: All About Jonathan LaPaglia and Michael LaPaglia

Anthony LaPaglia is an acclaimed Australian actor, born on January 31, 1959, in Adelaide, South Australia.

His parents are Maria Johannes, a Dutch secretary and model, and Egidio “Eddie” LaPaglia, an Italian auto mechanic and car dealer who emigrated from Bovalino, Calabria, at the age of eighteen.

Growing up in Adelaide’s outer suburbs, LaPaglia faced a strained relationship with his father, which influenced his decision to leave Australia for the United States in the mid-1980s.

Initially aspiring to be a soccer player, he played professionally as a goalkeeper for Adelaide City and West Adelaide in the National Soccer League before shifting his focus to acting.

After being rejected by Sydney’s prestigious National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), he pursued acting studies at the South Australian Castings Agency and later moved to Los Angeles, where he built a successful career in film, television, and theater.

Siblings

Anthony is the eldest of three brothers, with his younger siblings being Jonathan LaPaglia and Michael LaPaglia.

Jonathan, born on August 31, 1969, in Adelaide, is also an accomplished actor and television personality.

Initially trained as a medical doctor, graduating from the University of Adelaide with an MBBS degree in 1991, Jonathan worked as an emergency room physician in Adelaide, Sydney, and London before following Anthony’s footsteps into acting.

Encouraged by his older brother, he moved to New York City in 1994, studying at the Circle in the Square Theatre School.

Jonathan gained recognition for roles in television series such as New York Undercover (1996–97), Seven Days (1998–2001), and The District, and later became a household name in Australia as the host of Australian Survivor since 2016.

His first major Australian acting role was as Hector in the 2011 TV adaptation of The Slap, for which he hired a dialect coach to reclaim his Australian accent after years abroad.

Michael LaPaglia, the middle brother, has chosen a path outside the entertainment industry, maintaining a low-profile life as a car wholesaler in Los Angeles.

Career

LaPaglia’s career began in the mid-1980s with small roles in American television, including an appearance in Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories (1985) and the telemovie Nitti: The Enforcer (1987), where he played the title role of Frank Nitti.

His early film roles included Betsy’s Wedding (1990), where he played a charming mobster, and 29th Street (1991), a comedy based on the first New York State Lottery winner.

LaPaglia’s versatility shone in films like Innocent Blood (1992), So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993), The Client (1994), and Empire Records (1995).

His Australian film credits include The Custodian (1993), Paperback Romance (1994) opposite his future wife Gia Carides, Looking for Alibrandi (2000), Lantana (2001), Balibo (2009), Holding the Man (2015), and Nitram (2021), the latter earning him critical acclaim for his supporting role.

On television, LaPaglia achieved mainstream success as FBI agent Jack Malone in Without a Trace (2002–09), a role that showcased his ability to portray complex, driven characters.

He also had a memorable recurring role as Simon Moon in Frasier (2000–04), earning him an Emmy Award.

His stage career is equally notable, with a Tony Award-winning performance as Eddie Carbone in the 1997 Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge.

Other stage credits include The Rose Tattoo (1995), Lend Me a Tenor (2010), and a recent Australian production of Death of a Salesman (2023), where he played Willy Loman to rave reviews.

Accolades

LaPaglia won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Simon Moon in Frasier in 2002.

His portrayal of Jack Malone in Without a Trace earned him a Golden Globe Award in 2004, along with an Emmy nomination and two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Male Actor, plus a SAG nomination for Outstanding Ensemble.

In Australia, LaPaglia has received three AACTA Awards: Best Actor in a Leading Role for Lantana (2001) and Balibo (2009), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Nitram (2021).

He also won a Film Critics Circle of Australia Award for Balibo.

On stage, his performance in A View from the Bridge earned him a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play, a Drama Desk Award, and an Outer Critics Circle Award.

In 2014, he received the Virgin Australia Orry Kelly International Award from Australians in Film, recognizing his significant contributions to the global entertainment industry.