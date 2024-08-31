Anya Taylor-Joy’s Net Worth

Anya Taylor-Joy, an actress with American, English, and Argentine roots, has an estimated net worth of $7 million. She first gained widespread recognition for her leading role in the 2015 folk-horror film “The Witch.” Since then, she has starred in numerous films, including “Split,” “Glass,” “Thoroughbreds,” and “Emma.” On television, she has been featured in the British series “The Miniaturist” and “Peaky Blinders” and earned critical acclaim for her performance in the 2020 Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Early Life

Anya Taylor-Joy was born on April 16, 1996, in Miami, Florida, to psychologist Jennifer and former banker Dennis. She has a diverse heritage, being of English and Spanish descent on her mother’s side and English, Scottish, and Argentine ancestry on her father’s side. Taylor-Joy holds American citizenship because she was born in Miami while her parents were on vacation there, in addition to her British and Argentine citizenships.

Growing up as the youngest of six children, Taylor-Joy spent her early childhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she attended Northlands School. She later moved with her family to London, England, where she attended Hill House International Junior School and Queen’s Gate School. Taylor-Joy trained in ballet until she was 15 but decided to leave school at 16 due to persistent bullying.

Film Career

Anya Taylor-Joy’s breakthrough role came in 2015 with her debut in the supernatural folk-horror film “The Witch,” directed by Robert Eggers. She played Thomasin, a young girl in a Puritan family terrorized by evil forces in 1630s New England. The film was a critical and commercial success, earning Taylor-Joy significant praise for her performance.

In 2016, she appeared in three films: “Morgan,” a science-fiction thriller where she played the titular character; “Barry,” a biographical drama where she portrayed a composite character inspired by various college girlfriends of Barack Obama; and “Split,” a psychological thriller in which she played a girl kidnapped by a man with dissociative identity disorder. Taylor-Joy continued her success with the acclaimed black-comedy thriller “Thoroughbreds,” playing a high school student who devises a plan to kill her stepfather. She also starred in the horror-mystery film “Marrowbone.”

In 2019, Taylor-Joy reprised her role from “Split” in its sequel, “Glass.” She also portrayed chemist Irene Curie in the biographical drama “Radioactive” and lent her voice to the animated adventure film “Playmobil: The Movie.” In 2020, she received rave reviews for her portrayal of Emma Woodhouse in the adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma,” earning a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. That year, she also starred in the drama “Here Are the Young Men” and the superhero film “The New Mutants.” In 2021, she appeared in Edgar Wright’s psychological horror film “Last Night in Soho,” and in 2022, she reunited with “The Witch” director Robert Eggers for the historical action epic “The Northman.” Her other recent projects include “Amsterdam,” “The Menu,” and “Furiosa,” a prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Television Career

On television, Anya Taylor-Joy first appeared in a 2014 episode of the British detective series “Endeavour.” She then starred in the television film “Viking Quest” and had a recurring role on the British fantasy-adventure series “Atlantis.” In 2017, Taylor-Joy starred as Petronella Oortman in the BBC miniseries “The Miniaturist,” based on Jessie Burton’s novel. From 2019 to 2022, she portrayed Gina Gray in the fifth and sixth seasons of the British crime series “Peaky Blinders.” In 2019, she also voiced the character Brea in the Netflix fantasy series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

Taylor-Joy’s most acclaimed television role to date came in 2020, when she starred as Beth Harmon, a fictional chess prodigy, in Netflix’s miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit.” The show was a major hit, and Taylor-Joy’s performance earned her widespread acclaim and numerous awards, including the Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Anya Taylor-Joy Endorsements

Thanks to her rising fame and distinctive appearance, Anya Taylor-Joy has been selected as an ambassador for several major brands. She has endorsed Tiffany & Co. and Viktor & Rolf and serves as the global ambassador for Dior’s fashion and makeup lines. Her frequent appearance wearing red Dior lipstick at awards shows has become a signature element of her style.

Anya Taylor-Joy Real Estate Investments

In May 2022, Anya Taylor-Joy expanded her real estate portfolio by purchasing a home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.3 million.

