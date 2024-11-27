Brooks Nader Opens Up About Relationship With Gleb Savchenko Ahead Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale

Model Brooks Nader has shared insights into her relationship with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko, revealing key moments from their dating timeline.

The Sports Illustrated star opened up during a TikTok livestream on Tuesday, offering details about their connection and breakup following their elimination from Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) Season 33.

According to Nader, 27, she and Savchenko, 41, ended their relationship on October 23, shortly after being voted off the competition on October 15. She described the breakup as sudden, recounting that Savchenko texted her before leaving for a trip to Joshua Tree.

Reading his messages aloud, she shared his words: “I care about you. I think you’re an amazing person. You’ll always have a special place in my heart. I love you.”

Although she did not respond at the time, Nader claimed Savchenko reached out again on October 25, saying he missed her and wanted to talk.

Nader did not confirm whether she and Savchenko are still together but hinted at ongoing interactions. During the livestream, she reportedly called him “boo” and asked for his permission to share their conversations.

The pair have been seen spending time together since the breakup. On Monday, they were spotted kissing during rehearsals for the DWTS finale, as seen in videos shared by fellow dancers Emma Slater and Ezra Sosa. They also dined together over the weekend at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, despite Nader’s recent public appearance with Airbnb billionaire Brian Chesky during Halloween celebrations.

Speculation about Nader and Savchenko’s romance first arose in September when they posted flirty videos on social media. At the time, Nader denied they were a couple but was later spotted kissing Savchenko backstage at DWTS and in Beverly Hills.

The two appeared to strengthen their bond with matching tattoos shortly before their elimination. However, Nader hinted at trouble in a cryptic TikTok video posted on October 24, the day before Savchenko reportedly told her he missed her.

