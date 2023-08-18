Arnold Schwarzenegger Surprises Fans With Unconventional Chess Training With A Pig

Arnold Schwarzenegger, known for his multifaceted career from bodybuilding to Hollywood stardom to politics, has once again amazed his millions of followers with an unexpected twist on his social media.

The former bodybuilder turned Hollywood icon, who amassed a fortune through his ventures, including his political role as California’s governor, is not only an advocate of fitness and health but also an animal enthusiast with his own farm.

While Schwarzenegger’s daily fitness content and advice are familiar to his subscribers, his recent social media post left many surprised.

The action star shared a picture on Twitter showing him engaged in an unconventional training session. He introduced his pig, Schnelly, as the latest addition to his “training partners” while playing chess. The unexpected sight garnered attention and curiosity among his followers.

“We all need training partners, that’s why we created the village. Today our #ArnoldsPumpClub mascot Schnelly was helping me with chess. Join the village (it’s free),” Schwarzenegger tweeted. His passion for animals and his ‘Pump Club’ podcast that provides daily fitness tips and inspiration are evident in this unique collaboration.

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s passion for animals extends beyond his social media presence. He owns a farm in California that is home to a diverse array of animals including pigs, cows, chickens, turkeys, goats, donkeys, horses, and even a pony.

His enthusiasm for farming is not limited to his personal interests; he also uses the farm as a platform to educate his children about the significance of agriculture and sustainability.

In 2020, Schwarzenegger ventured into the culinary domain with ‘The Arnie’, a line of beef products sourced from his own farm. This venture carries a philanthropic purpose as proceeds from sales are channeled towards supporting charities that advocate for sustainable agriculture.

