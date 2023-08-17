Revival Of Horror Legacy: Amicus Brand Returns To Haunt The Screen

Hex Studios, an independent Scottish production company renowned for its low-budget horror and fantasy films, is set to breathe life back into the legendary Amicus brand, an iconic name from the glory days of British horror in the film industry.

Hex Studios, based in Fife, is venturing into the realm of terror with their new production, “In The Grip of Terror,” under the revived Amicus banner.

Hex Studios Amicus Returns: Amicus was once a prominent horror studio in the UK, engaging in a long-standing rivalry with Hammer Film Productions during the 1960s and 1970s before its eventual closure.

The resurrection of the dormant studio name is the brainchild of Lawrie Brewster and Sarah Daly, owners of Hex Studio, who have been crafting 11 films over the past decade from their Kirkcaldy headquarters.

Specializing in the creation and distribution of horror and fantasy films within budgets ranging from $300,000 to $450,000 (£235,000 to £354,000), Hex Studios utilizes crowd funding via Kickstarter to finance their projects. This approach allows backers to pre-order the films on DVD or Blu-Ray, with higher-value contributions granting credits in the final film, opportunities for set visits, and even walk-on roles.

The rejuvenation of the Amicus brand is the result of a two-year collaboration between Mr. Brewster and the owners of the Amicus name.

Excitement resonates in the air as the opportunity to restore the name’s legacy dawns upon them. Brewster shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Our aim is to re-establish Amicus Productions as a beacon of independent British horror. We’re concocting a film that captures the essence and panache that rendered the studio iconic.

By emphasizing atmospheric storytelling, tangible effects, and a genuine respect for the genre, our vision is to teleport audiences back to British horror’s golden epoch.”

Amicus Productions, established in London by American producers Milton Subotsky and Max J Rosenberg in 1962, became a significant player in the UK film industry.

Renowned for a series of “portmanteau” films, the studio’s legacy kicked off with “Dr Terror’s House of Horrors” in 1965. These anthology-style films presented interconnected horror tales, drawing stellar talent like Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee.

Known for producing several films annually, Amicus made its mark with adaptations of “Dr Who” for the big screen and exhilarating ventures like “The Land That Time Forgot.” However, shifting tastes and the decline of the British film industry led to its closure in 1977.

The rights to the Amicus name were retained by Milton Subotsky, passed on to his family after his demise in 1991. Hex Studios initiated discussions with the Subotsky family two years ago, and the forthcoming film’s title and stories were sourced from the late producer’s archives.

Sergei and Fiona, Subotsky’s son and widow, respectively, suggested these elements.

Sergei Subotsky conveyed his anticipation, stating, “The Amicus name has been kept in my name since it was bequeathed to us by my late father Milton Subotsky, so I am greatly looking forward to its reincarnation.”

Brewster envisions an annual release under the Amicus banner, aspiring to capture the nostalgic charm of the brand’s classics. He affirmed, “It’s a continuation of the Amicus that many people know and love. We don’t want to ‘re-invent’ them for modern audiences. I almost want us to pretend that Amicus didn’t die and the films we make feel like they were made in 1973. If we do our job carefully, then it will feel like something that sits very comfortably with the old Amicus films.”

