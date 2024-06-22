Art Garfunkel Net Worth           

Art Garfunkel, an American singer and songwriter, has a net worth of $95 million. Best known for his role in the iconic folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel, Garfunkel achieved fame alongside Paul Simon with chart-topping hits like “The Sound of Silence” and “Mrs. Robinson.” Despite their success, the duo’s partnership was plagued by frequent disputes, ultimately leading to their separation.

Early Life

Arthur Ira Garfunkel was born on November 5, 1941, in Forest Hills, Queens, New York City. Raised in a Romanian Jewish household, Art grew up with two brothers. His father, Jack, introduced him to music early on, gifting him a wire recorder, which Art used to refine his singing. Garfunkel’s musical talent was evident from a young age; he sang at his local synagogue and gave memorable performances at school.

He first met Paul Simon in the sixth grade, and they performed together in a school play. By the mid-50s, inspired by The Everly Brothers, they formed a musical duo called “Tom & Jerry.” Their song “Hey Schoolgirl” reached number 49 on the charts in 1957. However, their early partnership ended when Simon signed a solo contract without informing Garfunkel, leading to their first significant fallout.

Career

After high school, Garfunkel attended Columbia University, where he majored in architecture and participated in various sports. He also joined the Columbia Kingsmen, an all-male a cappella group. He earned a B.A. in art history in 1965 and an M.A. in mathematics education in 1967.

Simon & Garfunkel

In 1963, despite initial reservations, Simon and Garfunkel reunited and adopted their famous name. Their debut album, “Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M,” initially failed to attract attention. However, the re-released single “The Sound of Silence” became a massive hit in 1965, prompting their reunion.

They went on to produce several successful albums, including “Sounds of Silence,” “Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme,” “Bookends,” and the immensely successful “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” which sold over 25 million units and won two Grammy Awards. The duo also contributed significantly to the soundtrack of the 1967 film “The Graduate,” with “Mrs. Robinson” becoming a standout track.

Solo Career

Garfunkel and Simon parted ways in 1970, largely due to personal differences and Garfunkel’s burgeoning acting career. Art released his debut solo album “Angel Clare” in 1973, followed by “Breakaway,” which included hits like “My Little Town” and “I Only Have Eyes For You.”

Garfunkel’s solo career experienced ups and downs, including the tragic suicide of his girlfriend Laurie Bird in 1974 and the death of his father. These events led to a period of withdrawal from music. However, he made a comeback in the late 90s, starting to write his own songs and achieving notable success.

Later Years and Legacy

Despite periodic reunions with Simon for concerts, their relationship remained tumultuous. In 2009, they attempted to collaborate again, but Garfunkel’s vocal cord paresis forced him to withdraw from a planned tour, straining their relationship further.

Throughout his career, Art Garfunkel has received numerous accolades, including eight Grammys and a People’s Choice Award. In 1990, he and Paul Simon were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Garfunkel is widely regarded as one of the greatest singers of all time, with a distinctive voice that has left an indelible mark on the music industry.

